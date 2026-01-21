VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 21: Stallion India Fluorochemicals Limited (SIFL), a leading integrated refrigerants and industrial gases company, has received an allotment of an additional industrial plot measuring approximately 28,650 square meters from the Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation Limited (RIICO) at the RIICO Industrial Area, Ukhaliya, Bhilwara, Rajasthan, under the Direct Allotment Policy-2025.

The newly allotted plot adjoins the Company's existing land and has been acquired in line with Stallion's long-term expansion strategy. The additional land will support future scalability and infrastructure requirements for the Company's greenfield R-32 manufacturing facility at Bhilwara.

This development follows the Company's recent receipt of Environmental Clearance from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Rajasthan, for the R-32 project with an approved capacity of 10,000 metric tonnes per annum. The approval also covers the generation of Hydrochloric Acid (HCl - 30%) as a by-product and the manufacture of blended refrigerants with an aggregate capacity of 7,500 MTPA.