Star Entertainment Production concludes Four Talent Contests

August 12, 2021
Star Entertainment Production concludes Four Talent Contests

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 12 (ANI/PNN): Saurav Anand (Founder) and Akanksha (Director) of Star Entertainment Production presented a mega platform to promote and felicitate the young and gorgeous talents for a renowned beauty pageant on 1st August 2021 at Hotel Clarks Amer, Jaipur.

"We at Star entertainment Production are known for giving a platform to young and fresh faces, and we are happy to provide these opportunities to talent," said Saurav Anand.

"It's interesting to see this new talent participating, getting groomed and shining bright," said Akanksha.

Contestants from different parts of India such as Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Jharkhand, Bihar and others were shortlisted for the Grand Finale.

Well-known faces Rohit Khandelwal and Suman Rao were the juries for the Grand Finale. The show was directed and choreographed by Lokesh Sharma.

The winners for the Miss Teen Category were Palak Jain (Winner), Khushi Verma from (1st Runner-up) and Sanskriti Sharma (2nd Runner-up)

The Winners for the Mr Teen Category were Nishant Singh Rajput (Winner), Hari Vignesh (1st Runner-up) and Priyanshu Chauhan(2nd Runner-up)

The Winners for the Miss Face of India Category were Anju Krishna Ashok (Winner), Kajal Pawar from (1st Runner-up), Sheryashri (2nd Runner-up)

The Winners for the Mr. face of India Category were Amal Rajesh from (Winner), Pratik Darku (1st Runner-up) and Ganesh Shetty (2nd Runner-up)

The event followed safety precautions, and the organisers followed all social distancing norms as per Covid-19 guidelines.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

