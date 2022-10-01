Steinbeis paves way for the green hydrogen energy economy technology and transition in India

Signs an MOU with Waaree Energies Ltd & DSE Consortium Germany to set up an assembly line for Electrolysers based on the DSE technology

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI/PNN): Hydrogen, an alternative to fossil fuels, offers huge potential as a clean source of energy and could be instrumental in decarbonising the economy. In line with the National Hydrogen Mission, Steinbeis signed an MOU with Waaree Energies Ltd. and DSE Consortium Germany to work together to set up an assembly line for electrolysers and polysilicon production unit in India.

The synergy will also be responsible for the implementation of solar thermal technologies for the transformation of coal fire plants into green power plants in India. In addition to this, they will activate cooperation for setting up solar power plants in Africa.

Under the 26th session of the Conference of Parties held in Glasgow, UK (COP 26), India committed to reducing its greenhouse emissions by 45 per cent by 2030 over the 2005 levels. This has necessitated finding alternative sources of cleaner energy. Hydrogen being the cleanest form of energy, is the latest focus area across the globe to satiate the rising energy needs. Green hydrogen is derived from water electrolysis using renewable energy like solar or wind. The government also recently proposed the National Hydrogen Mission in the Union Budget 2021-22, initiating a hydrogen roadmap for the country. The mission was announced in August this year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking on occasion, Vineet Goyal, CEO - Steinbeis Centre for Technology Transfer in India, said, "Steinbeis is taking a significant step towards Green Hydrogen Economy in India. It is definitely a catalyst to clean energy in India and is in line with the vision of the government. In addition to MOU between Steinbeis, Waaree Energies & DSE Consortium, Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology Limited (MAHAPREIT), a Wholly-owned Subsidiary of MPBCDC, is also going to enter in MoU with Steinbeis Centre for Technology Transfer India as Knowledge Partner to MAHAPREIT to establish Green Energy Industrial Estate Especially Green Hydrogen, Energy Storage etc. in the State of Maharashtra."

"Furthermore, Steinbeis is also in discussion with Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), Govt. of India to support in establishing R & D, commercialisation, skill building and training centre for green hydrogen in India", added Goyal.

"As a storage medium for renewable energies, as fuel for zero-emission fuel cell vehicles and as a base fuel for the industry, it is an important asset to bring about energy and transport transformation. Through this agreement, Steinbeis, Waaree and DSE will combine their strengths and collaborate to further advance the technology development of hydrogen electrolysers in India," said Dr Bertram Lohmueller, Director, Steinbeis GmbH Germany, and DSE Green Consortium, Germany.

