STL commits to net-zero emissions by 2030, strengthens sustainability focus

You would like to read
- Birla Carbon announces aspiration of 'Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050'
- Agarwal Industrial Corporation Limited shines again, reports 277% growth in PAT in Q1FY22 (YOY)
- Kriti Fellowship launched; Museum of Plastic Waste Art to come up in Karnataka
- Agra Nagar Nigam joins hands with TARA, the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and GoMassive to fight plastic waste
- 'AD Jagat' by Ankit Pandey marks digital campaigning for politicians and organisations
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 (ANI/PRNewswire): STL (NSE: STLTECH), an industry-leading integrator of digital networks, today announced its commitment to become a carbon-neutral company by 2030.
As STL drives digital networks of the future, it is accelerating its efforts towards net-zero manufacturing and sustainable network build strategies.
Recently, at the COP26 Summit, nations discussed the importance of urgent climate action. They have committed to reducing emissions and limiting the average annual temperature rise to 1.5o. According to estimates, the Internet and supporting network components account for ~3.7% of global greenhouse emissions.
As a global technology company, STL aims towards creating digital networks that are green and sustainable. Keeping this in view, STL has outlined a 20-year roadmap to deliver on its commitment towards its sustainability and social goals and achieve UN SDGs:
Net-zero emissions in manufacturing facilities by 2030 - STL has been mitigating carbon emissions from its manufacturing plants and has set a goal for net-zero emissions by 2030
100% plants 'Zero Waste to Landfill' certified by 2030 - STL is the first in the industry to get 'Zero Waste to Landfill' certification for its Indian manufacturing facilities. Recently, STL has achieved a landfill diversion rate of 99.97% for its Rakholi plant
100% sustainable sourcing - Over the last few years, STL has been sourcing sustainable raw materials for packaging, transitioning to a green supply chain
Water positivity by 2030 - STL recycled over 1,41,000 m3 of water at its manufacturing facilities and harvested another 4,000+ m3 through rainwater harvesting structures. By 2030, it aims to become 100% water positive across all its manufacturing locations
Relentlessly innovating towards eco-friendly product development, STL has conducted Life Cycle Assessments (LCA) for ten OF cable families and aims to cover 100% of its portfolio by 2030. Its Celesta cable reduces the overall plastic content while Aerial cables (ADSS) reduce the usage of harmful thermoplastic like Aramid yarns.
Commenting on STL's sustainability initiatives, Ankit Agarwal, MD, STL, said, "As STL continues to transform billions of lives through digital networks, mainstreaming climate control actions is at the core of our business practices. We have taken giant strides towards implementing our environmental impact programmes through zero waste to landfill, sustainable sourcing, water positivity, and much more. We will continue to aggressively invest in becoming a carbon-neutral company through various energy efficiency initiatives."
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor