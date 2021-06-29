Students from SP Jain's inaugural Bachelor of Data Science cohort secure jobs in Australia, India and Vietnam

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The inaugural cohort of SP Jain School of Global Management's Bachelor of Data Science (BDS) program has had excellent placement outcomes validating the skills shortage in this fast-growing field.

The School reported that over 80 per cent of the students who stayed back in Australia upon completing their course requirements have found Australian jobs. The FTE salaries offered in Sydney range from AUD 60,000 to AUD 80,000 per year.

In India, students were interviewed and, in most cases, recruited by companies such as AT Kearney, Here Technologies, Wolters Kluwers, Adaptive Investments Boston, ZS Associates, eClerx, Brillio, Bridei2i, Nexon, Simplyy, and Mindfield. The annual salaries ranged from INR 10 lakhs to INR 14 lakhs in India. In Vietnam, students received offers from VP Bank Hanoi, OFB Bank Ho Chi Mihn City, and Raffles Inc. Vietnam (a leading data analysis firm). A few students have been accepted to reputed Master's programs in top US universities like the University of Chicago.

"The high starting salaries clearly indicate that our program has given students the core skills and aptitudes employers want and need. Not only are they equipped with the technical skills to hit the ground running, but they also have the broader strengths of critical thinking, creativity, communication and leadership. These are the attributes that employers tell us are vital in the future of work," shares Nitish Jain, President of SP Jain.

"In our experience, corporates recruit students because of their skills and accomplishments, and therefore the BDS program is highly focused on skills development (such as Coding, Cloud Engineering, Machine Learning Software like Keras, TensorFlow, and SAS) and accomplishments (such as industry certifications on AWS, SAS and more) and research publications," shares Prof Abhijit Dasgupta, Director of the BDS program at SP Jain.

"Our BDS students have published in ABDC journals like Elsevier, made conference presentations at IEEE, University of California, etc. Students have secured MS admits at premier US universities in New York, Chicago, Atlanta as well. It is not the graduate outcome in terms of jobs that are in focus, but beyond that - a professional's long-term career. We are proud of our students."

The BDS is a futuristic three-year multi-city program accredited by the Australian government's Tertiary Education Quality & Standards Agency (TEQSA). Students can opt to study in Mumbai (Year 1) and Sydney (Years 2 and 3) or complete all three years of the program in Sydney. Upon graduation, students may live and work in Australia by applying for a Post Study Work Visa (for more information on this, please visit: (https://www.homeaffairs.gov.au/). In addition, SP Jain's BDS is the only program in APAC to be accredited by the Data Science Council of Americas (DASCA), the world's leading credentialing body for Data Science programs.

The program curriculum is designed to provide a strong foundation in the principles and techniques of data science, programming and analytics, machine learning, simulation modelling, data mining, social web analytics, and big data processing techniques and platforms. In addition to these students work on several projects and internships that help them apply their classroom knowledge to practical industry problems, make meaningful contributions to companies and build strong professional connections.

Students of the program have previously interned at Adaptive Investments (a US-based FinTech company), the University of Massachusetts at Boston (under the guidance of renowned professors Dr Lawrence Pohlman and Dr Debashis Guha), AI Australia (Sydney), VP Bank (Vietnam), AT Faethm AI (Sydney), Johnson & Johnson (Sydney), Instagram, Facebook, ISI, NITIE, Edify Accelerator, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Bombay, and other top US and European universities. In addition, several students were selected as scholars at Grace Hopper Celebrations.

Admissions are currently open to the September 2021 intake of the program. The program is open to Grade XII students and is ideal for those with an aptitude for math and science. For more information on the program and admissions requirements, please visit (www.spjain.org)

