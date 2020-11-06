Subhag HealthTech launches V Conceive, world's first home-based IUI kit

You would like to read
- World's First Integrative Oncology Healthtech platform, ZenOnco.io, recognized at ESMO for its Artificial Intelligence-Based Free Cancer Treatment Guidance
- Hit Kit Global Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter
- Wacom One launched in India with a complete 'Digital Starter Kit'
- J Mitra launches COVID-19 total antibody detection Elisa test kit
- Merkel urges virus vigilance; Germany loosens border checks
New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI/SRV Media): Mumbai-based startup Subhag HealthTech launches VConceive, world's first home-based IUI (Intrauterine Insemination) kit. After 3 long years of rigorous R & D work in Germany and Bangalore, it is finally being made available all over India.
Subhag has invented the world's first "Home IUI (Intrauterine Insemination) Kit "V conceive ™ to solve the problem of childlessness for infertile couples without visiting doctors and IVF clinics. Disrupting the IVF market, Subhag has earned the name of "world's first with patented technology". It is the world's first home IUI kit manufacturing company Incubated by the prestigious Social Alpha - a TATA Trust company.
As per the data provided by the Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction, infertility affects about 30 million couples in India among which the rates are higher in urban areas where every one out of six couples is impacted. VConceive is a product that resolves around the infertility issues faced by the rapidly growing population of couples who need critical care in their journey to conception. After years of rigorous research, Subhag HealthTech developed VConceive medical device which is formulated under the guidance of leading medical practitioners and infertility experts.
Few reasons why V Conceive has an edge over their competitors:
* Price: 500 times cheaper than IVF treatments at present.
* Availability: No need of going to the doctor; Doorstep availability
* Technology: Automated with management software, better than manual procedures.
* Privacy: A doctor's visit may not be private; however, this device ensures 100% privacy.
* Convenience: Available anytime, anywhere
"It gives me immense pleasure to announce the launch of VConceive, a product that we developed at a shoestring budget. My team and I have been working on this product for a very long time and now that it is available in India, we are planning on expanding in the US too. We aim to provide all infertility related solutions on a single platform and we are overwhelmed with the response that we have been getting. I am also proud to announce that VConceive has been selected by Amazon Launchpad which is a platform for customers to sift through a range of cutting edge products. The company has filed 6 patents so far and we look forward to having many more," said Vikram Rajput, Founder and CEO of Subhag Healthtech.
"VConceive should be recommended as the first line cost-effective modality for infertile couples who can use it in the privacy and comfort of their home. It helps to build confidence and ease out stress especially when the world is suffering from Corona. Such measures can help couples to plan a baby with certain terms and conditions applicable," said Richa Sharma, Reproductive Endocrinologist (Infertility).
Apart from VConceive, Subhag HealthTech has also developed AndroWash which eliminates the Andrologist from the value chain, this preprogrammed, automated, sperm washing device will now enable MBBS, Gynaecologist to perform the sperm wash at their clinic without depending on the labs, In India, all Tier III and IV cities do not have andrologist hence doctors in this cities had to refer patient to metro cities to IVF clinics. Many doctors have already started their new service vertical of IUI.
To know more about Subhag HealthTech visit: https://subhag.in/?utm_source=pr-campaign & utm_medium=srvmedia & utm_campaign=subhag-health
The product will be available on the link below:
https://vconceive.com/?utm_source=pr-campaign & utm_medium=srvmedia & utm_campaign=vconceive
This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ SRV Media)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor