Successful placement season for Vedica; Goldman Sachs, upGrad, Epigamia, Aditya Birla Capital recruit for the first time

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In a year marred by the pandemic and its adverse impact on the economy, Vedica has defied odds and completed another successful placement season.

A highlight of this cycle was the onboarding of marquee companies like Goldman Sachs, upGrad, Epigamia, Genpact, Aditya Birla Capital, and Xiaomi to Vedica's recruitment roster for the first time.

Thanks to Vedica's unique curriculum consisting of courses in liberal arts, communications, personal growth, and the sought-after 'Shadow a Woman Leader' module, our students have enjoyed great diversity in the roles that they have secured. An increased emphasis on building a more inclusive workplace has resulted in new recruiters like Genpact hiring from Vedica for their diversity and inclusion teams.

Commerce graduate, Srishti Sood, who has joined Genpact as a Diversity Manager, shares, "As a fresher, I wanted to figure out a field that was unique and could provide me with a greater sense of purpose. Vedica helped me do exactly that!"

This year, BFSI and Consulting/HR Consulting sectors dominated the charts with a combined share of more than 50 per cent of total roles. Students have been placed across different functions with 20 per cent choosing marketing, followed by 19 per cent in general management roles.

The highest salary this year is Rs 22 lacs, with an average salary of Rs 8.1 Lacs, and a median salary of Rs 8 Lacs. 97 per cent of our Scholars are placed so far with the remaining in their interview processes.

Here's a consolidated list of companies that hired from Vedica this year:

Nestle, Axis Bank, OYO, KPMG, Goldman Sachs, EY, Western Digital Corporation, 9dot9 Media, Aditya Birla Capital, She Capital, Mentora, Antara Senior Living, People Square, Kinara Capital, IDG India, Women in Technology, Positive Moves, TwoDotSeven, IndusTree, Genpact, Upgrad, Mahindra Logistics, Samarth, LendingKart, Sattva, Epigamia, Ek Anek, Stanplus, Harappa Education, and Xiaomi.

The pandemic has created a challenging professional environment that will require significant unlearning and relearning. A new-age business manager will need to exhibit more than traditional management skills to excel. They will require strong critical thinking abilities, a good understanding of the economic, sociological and cultural aspects of business and industry, and most importantly, have the ability and drive to deal with uncertainty.

With workplaces going digital, a command over effective workplace communication across teams and hierarchies becomes even more important. We are confident that our multidisciplinary approach to management education--with an emphasis on critical thinking, communication and personal growth--allows our students to excel in navigating their workplaces with the utmost confidence and resilience.

Admissions Notice: Vedica's 7th batch commences in September 2021. Admissions are currently open and students can start their application online - https://bit.ly/3fNCLXX

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)