Sumit Arora and Som Mandal bagged ET Leadership Excellence Awards 2022

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Celebrating the excellence of the inspirational industry leaders, The Economic Times (ET) gave away ET Leadership Excellence Awards 2022 in a glittering ceremony held in New Delhi.
The event was organised to recognise the achievements of the icons of the industry, who have been scaling new heights and making an impact globally through their immense contribution.
Sought to applaud excellence in different segments of the industry, the event reached its grand crescendo with the announcement of the winners who received the honours amid the presence of a host of celebrities like the former cricket player Siddharth Verma and the well-known actress, model and former Miss India Esha Gupta.
At this prestigious platform Sumit Arora, Director, Alniche Life Sciences was bestowed upon with ET Leadership Excellence Award for excellence in the field of Specialized Therapeutic Segments. Alniche Lifesciences has emerged as one of the key players in Nephrology and Critical Care medicines. Upon receiving ET Leadership Excellence Award, Sumit Arora said, "It's my great pleasure to receive this award. Please accept my heartfelt thanks for this priceless honour."
On the occasion, Som Mandal, Managing Partner, Fox Mandal also won ET Leadership Excellence Award for excellence in the field of Global Legal Services. Som Mandal is instrumental in driving perfection and excellence in the legal domain through his prestigious law firm Fox Mandal. Mandal is renowned for his legal acumen and wide affiliations with legal bodies across the globe. He is a name immediately recognised amongst top lawyers around the world. Accepting the award with sheer humility, Som Mandal said, "I'm deeply pleased and honoured to have received this prestigious award."
A highly credible jury, experts from different industries and other stakeholders were also present at the occasion. The participating young industry leaders were judged on various parameters to be considered worthy of the award.
