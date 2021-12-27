Sunil Pal and Ahsaan Qureshi reunite for Pune to Goa

You would like to read
- Huma Qureshi inaugurates Darwin Platform Groups's first store "DP Retail"
- Actors Akshay Waghmare and Saniya Nikam to Feature in a sizzling romantic song, "Halvese"
- Business Leaders must prepare for a 'never normal' due to Covid 19: Dr. Dhirendra Pal Singh, Chairman, University Grants Commission
- Versova MLA Bharti Lavekar inaugurates Camerabaaz YouTube Channel, CEO Sumit Kumar Tiwari felicitates Sunil Pal, others
- Faiz Qureshi produces Neer Punjabi's Song"Delhi Waaliye" Ft silky shillu directed by Shanty Kanwar
New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI/GIPR): The film manages to entertain as well as inform the human mind, which is immersed in the rain of laughter. The movie 'Pune to Goa' is coming to capture everyone's mind.
In Bollywood movie, comedy show, Sunil & Ahsaan who hold the audience in their arms and laugh, are coming together once again. Actor Sunil Pal and Ahsaan Qureshi appeared together in the movie "Bombay to Goa" a few years back, which was a super hit that year.
Pune to Goa will be Directed by Amol Bhagat & Team and The film is produced by Aditya Raje Marathe, Prahlad Taware, and co-producer Kishore Kharat, Yogesh Gujar In the film singers Javed Ali (Go Go Goa Journey Song ) Shahid Mallya (Mai Rat Bhar Romantic Song )P Shankaram (Title Song Pune To Goa ) Soumee Sailesh (Rajdhani Item Song )have lent their voices.
The screenplay and dialogues of the film have been written by well-known writer Rajan Aggarwal, who has previously won hearts with his writing in films like Welcome Back, Ready, Housefull 3.
At the same time, P. Shankaram, Sanmeet Waghmare, And Nikhil Bisht, Pratik Borse have taken over the responsibility of the music direction in this film.
According to director Amol Bhagat, this film led by Sunil Pal and Ahsaan Qureshi will be a complete package full of comedy, romance, suspense action, which the audience will be able to enjoy. It is being made keeping in mind the audience of OTT along with the movie theaters. The story of the film is completely different from the routine comedy films.
The comedian of the film, Sunil Pal, believes that this film is going to set a different bar in the history of comedy films. The story is said to be the USP of the film.
Ahsaan Qureshi will play the role of the driver in the film. Ahsaan told the media that the story of the film was so good and it will prove to be a milestone setting different records.
Director Amol Bhagat told that apart from Sunil Pal and Ahsaan Qureshi, we have decorated the film with veteran actors from TV and theater. We are going to shoot the film from next month and very soon this film will be in front of you all.
Actor Sunil Pal and Ahsaan Qureshi will be featured in the movie. Sunil Pal and Ahsaan Qureshi said that Pune to Goa made the audience laugh.
The timing and chemistry of the two of us are very nice. However, the journey from Pune to Goa is starting soon. Fans are urged to participate in this journey Performed by Sunil Pal and Ahsaan Qureshi.
This story is provided by GIPR. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GIPR)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor