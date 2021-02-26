Sunrise Technical Education Promotional Society bags ASSOCHAM 14th National Education Award 2021

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ASSOCHAM, a 100-year-old leading, largest and Apex Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India. It initiated its endeavour of value creation for Indian industry in 1920.

Having in its fold more than 250 Chambers and Trade Associations, and serving more than 4,50,000 members from all over India. It has witnessed upswings as well as upheavals of Indian Economy, and contributed significantly by playing a catalytic role in shaping up the Trade, Commerce and Industrial environment of the country.

Today, ASSOCHAM has emerged as the fountainhead of Knowledge for Indian industry, which is all set to redefine the dynamics of growth and development in the technology-driven cyber age of 'Knowledge Based Economy'. ASSOCHAM is seen as a forceful, proactive, forward-looking institution equipping itself to meet the aspirations of the Indian Education Sector to make the Indian Institutions compete globally. Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the keynote address at ASSOCHAM Foundation Week 2020.

Addressing the gathering the Prime Minister commended the business community for their contribution to nation-building. The prime minister said that now the industry has complete freedom to touch the sky and urged them to take full advantage of it, put their full strength in the coming years for a self-reliant India.

The New Education Policy 2020 has already instilled a lot of hopes among all stakeholders in the education sector for a turnaround. The academic organization and the industries must work in a mission mode to revamp the educational architecture in tune with the requirements of the 21st Century to make India a leading nation in the field of education.

In the light of above, ASSOCHAM Education Council had organized a Summit (virtual) from 18-20th February 2021. The Summit was inaugurated by honorable HRD Minister - Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank". The Summit was attended by Senior Educationists, Chancellors, Vice-Chancellors, Principals, Deans, Directors and Promoters of many Government and Private Universities, Institutions, Colleges, Edtech startups and Students from across the Nation.

The ASSOCHAM 14th National Education Summit nurtured an atmosphere of excellence and quality in the institutions that groom future leaders and felicitated those who had significantly contributed for society in terms of Education. The winners were felicitated by Vinay Prabhakar Sahasrabuddhe, Member of Parliament of India. He is also serving as National Vice President of Bharatiya Janata Party. A renowned political scholar, Sahasrabuddhe is currently the President of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations by the President of India.

Sunrise Technical Education Promotional Society (STEPS) was awarded as "Excellence in Promoting Education for Social Cause". Dr Nameesh Miglani, General Secretary - Sunrise Technical Education Promotional Society received the award on behalf of the Society.

Dr Miglani while receiving the coveted award reiterated that the accreditation process under the NEP shall be a blessing in disguise for promoting healthy competition amongst HEIs, open flood gates for national and international upgradation of quality education, ensure opening of foreign campuses, and above all, pave the way for India's Atamnirbhar on several fronts.

In order to assist and guide the vast network of HEIs in holistic quality improvements, a group of educationists and researchers pooled their expertise and resources and formed Sunrise Technical Education Promotional Society (STEPS) in 2004. The No profit no loss Society is registered under Societies Registration Act. Having impanelled principal consultants, senior consultants and consultants from a host of reputed government institutions, departments, universities and industry.

STEPS provide mentorship to beneficiaries in matters:

* Curricular development

* Establishing new institutions

* Faculty development programs

* Research and development

* Accreditations and Ranking etc.

It has been deputing its expert teams to conduct SWOC analysis and groom the faculty to create an in-house facility for periodic analysis. One of its core strengths is in the field of curricular development in the formulation, execution and review of PEOs, Cos and PO attainments through different rubric methods. It has also been actively engaged in conducting FDPs and Workshops for the faculty in vast domains such as quality sensitization, pedagogical training, and outcome-based education etc. As regard R & D, it facilitates in organizing workshops to inculcate research culture, patent development and RIFD projects.

STEPs also mentors in the accreditation process by providing inputs in foolproof preparation of documents, reducing gaps to achieve comfortable scores and faculty training to face real-time peer team visit. Another inherent strength of the Society lies in assisting potential institutions to establish new institutes by guiding and assisting them in formation of society/trust/company thereby strictly complying with regulatory requirements. During last 16 years, there has been phenomenal progress of society.

STEPS presence is visible in more than 16 States. It has mentored more than 170 institutes in the accreditation process. It has facilitated in the formation of five new universities and 21 institutions. Besides, it has conducted more than 220 FDPs and workshops to about 25000 world-class faculty for competing onslaught of the market economy. To conclude, STEPs is committed in its mission of upholding quality enhancement standards and in turn has received greater acceptability and indelible impression of quality assurance from HEIs.

