Surat-based Progress Club honours Padma Shri Savjibhai Dholakia at 'Meet the Leader' event

Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 28 (ANI/PNN): (https://progressclub.in/)Progress Club, a Surat-based non-profit organisation, committed to the growth and development of entrepreneurs, honoured diamond tycoon and Padma Shri, Savjibhai Dholakia at the 'Meet the Leader' event organised in the city.
Dholakia, chairman of one of the world's leading diamond company, Hari Krishna Exports was honored in the presence of more than 1,500 entrepreneurs and industrialists members of the Progress Club at an event organised at Happiness Party Plot located on the Puna Canal Road.
Padma Shri Savjibhai Dholakia addressed the Progress Club's Entrepreneurs and Industrialists at the 'Meet The Leader' event, describing his life journey and providing motivational guidance on, how an entrepreneur can contribute to the development of society and country while also developing his industry and business.
Padma Shri Dholakia also shared his life motto for achieving success and adding happiness to one's life. "The development of the country is inextricably related to the development of the city, village, taluka, district, and state." This is only conceivable if industrialists like us step forward to provide social and national duty," Dholakia remarked.
Dholakia ended his speech by giving a motivational message of 'Jyot Se Jyot Jagate Chalo'.
The industrialists and entrepreneurs who attended the event learned the importance of time management, industry development, family connections, personality development, and entrepreneurship.
It is worth noting that (https://progressclub.in/) Progress Club, which began with only eight industrialist members to propagate the concept 'Let's Grow Together,' has grown into a family of 1,500 entrepreneurs from Surat and across the country.
