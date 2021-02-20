Surat's Bhanderi Lab Grown Diamonds, a prominent name in the CVD Diamond industry is participating in the Sparkle Exhibition

Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 20 (ANI/PNN): Gujarat's biggest gems and jewellery exhibition 'Surat Sparkle 2021' organised by the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI) will be held for three days, beginning from Feb 20th, 2021.

It will have about 150 exhibitors displaying their products such as loose diamonds, diamond jewellery, diamond machinery etc. The majority of the exhibitors are dealing in lab-grown diamonds and are also participating for the first time in the gems and jewellery exhibition.

Surat Sparkle 2021 is B2B expo which will provide an excellent platform for buyers and suppliers to connect, network, exchange ideas, discover upcoming trends and generate business opportunities. In addition, the exhibition will continue to witness International Delegation from across the Globe. For the first time in the country after Covid-19, the promotion of synthetic diamonds will take place in the Sparkle exhibition organized by the Chamber, while the value addition for the diamond industry will also take place in Surat.

Known as the hub of diamond polishing, Surat's lab-grown diamond market has more than 500 units manufacturing Rs 5,000 crore worth of diamonds per annum. Many leading diamond jewellery brands in Surat now sell lab-grown diamonds. There are over 2,000 small and medium units in Surat manufacturing lab-grown diamonds. And their export has increased over the past two years.

In fact, reports show that there has been a 40 per cent rise in export of synthetic diamonds in the past one year. After the unlock of pandemic, these local lab-grown diamond units are working at their full capacity to meet the increased demands. In recent times, Indian consumers, too have turned to the lab-grown diamonds to flaunt their sparkling jewellery.

One of the emerging names in the CVD diamond industry is that of Bhanderi Lab Grown Diamonds. Based in Surat, Gujarat, Bhanderi is one of the pioneers of lab-grown diamonds in India. It is one of the only few best CVD Diamond creators in the world. Bhanderi Lab Grown Diamonds was established in 2013 with an aim to take CVD diamonds to every household, national and worldwide and to lead the global market with its superior quality and perfect lab-grown diamonds. Their company, with innovative advances in technology and research, focuses on creating perfect diamonds with great fervour and passion.

Promoters of the Bhanderi Lab Grown Diamonds Ghanshyam Bhanderi, Prakash Bhanderi, Pravin Lakhani and Dr Snehal Patel shared 'Through the lab-grown diamond industry, we are marching on the road of Atma Nirbhar Bharat. The attraction towards the lab-grown diamond business in India is mainly due to the rising demands in the international markets. India's export of lab-grown diamonds has increased.

This leads to a lot of business pouring into Surat Diamond Market which is ultimately going to boost the domestic lab-grown diamond manufacturing industry.'

So get ready to witness Surat's lab-grown diamonds getting more glitter at the Surat Sparkle 2021 exhibition.

For More Information: (http://blgd.in)

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)