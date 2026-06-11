PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 10: Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, Treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, launched author and astrologer Dr. Sohini Sastri's fifth book, The Seven Chakras & Mantras - Unlocking the Energy Within for Soul Healing and Life Balance, on June 5.

The book focuses on chakras, mantras, spiritual energy, and holistic healing, and aims to guide readers towards emotional well-being, inner balance, and self-awareness.

According to the author, the publication draws upon ancient spiritual concepts and presents them in a format accessible to contemporary readers interested in mindfulness and personal growth.

Dr. Sastri recently presented the book to President Droupadi Murmu. The author stated that the President appreciated the book's message centred on positivity, spiritual awareness, and self-development.