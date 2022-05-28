Swedish sustain tech company Wayout and EP Kamat Group introduce eco-friendly technology to bring down the carbon footprint

Goa [India], May 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Award-winning sustain-tech company Wayout and EP Kamat Group, on Saturday, signed a partnership contract in the presence of Dr Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister, Goa. The companies revealed the eco-friendly technology that can be effectively leveraged to bring down the carbon footprint and its positive impact on future resources of the state in the presence of Ulf Stenerhag - CEO, Wayout International, Rajkumar Kamat, Managing Director, EP Kamat Group, and Aticka Chona, Sustainability and Growth, Global Wayout International.

The contract includes a pioneering world-class solution that can locally produce and distribute drinking and cooking water with minimal eco-footprint, anywhere on earth. This innovative water purification and dispensation system are touted to reduce the use of plastic bottles and therefore carbon footprint.

- Pioneering world-class solution to locally produce and distribute drinking and cooking water with minimal eco-footprint

- Next-gen technology that runs entirely on solar energy and stores data on water purity

Ulf Stenerhag, CEO of the Swedish sustain-tech company shared that the company provides water production systems for local coverage of high quality, secured, and eco-friendly drinking water solutions, which further help reduce carbon footprints. "A single Wayout system provides 3,000 persons with clean and safe drinking water, with no byproduct, whilst preventing up to 483 tons of greenhouse gasses and 5.7 million single-use plastic bottles from entering the ecosystem yearly," Stenerhag further added.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajkumar Kamat, Managing Director, EP Kamat Group, shed light on the establishment of the EP Kamat Group as Leaders in Goa's Sanitation and Wastewater Recycling Segment. The elimination of single-use plastic bottles is a step forward in their core vision of a Clean, Green, and Safe Planet.

"We are happy to partner with Wayout in this World Class Solution that does away with millions of single-use plastic bottles. Thereby reducing thousands of tons of greenhouse gases while providing safe drinking water through specially designed Microfactories." Kamat further added, "In Goa, I do believe, it will have tremendous applications in Touristic places, Industrial Estates as well as in Education and other institutions."

The EP Kamat Group is associated with the Goa Government's Mission of Swachh Bharat, providing customised solutions for reusing wastewater through Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) and Effluent Treatment Plants (ETP).

The collaboration between Wayout and EP Kamat Group is set to redefine the eco-friendly water solutions scenario in Goa, thereby enabling the citizens to reduce their carbon footprints and contribute toward a sustainable environment.

Aticka Chona, Sustainability and Growth Director at Wayout shared, "The partnership with EP Biocomposites has the potential to reduce 14,500 tons of CO2 emissions by cutting down the use of 170 million plastic bottles in Goa. We are eager to see Goa transform and accelerate its sustainability ambition."

Speaking at the signing of a partnership contract between the two companies, Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant appreciated the initiative of the companies to reduce the use of plastic bottles and therefore carbon footprint. "Congratulations to both Wayout International and EP Kamat Group. Plastic free water waste in the state of Goa is a good initiative taken by both the organizations. I think the Government will fully support this agreement and support both organisations in future. We are also working on the Plastic Free Goa, definitely it will help with "Green Goa, Clean Goa," said CM Goa Pramod Sawant.

The event was also graced by dignitaries like Dr Ganesh Gaonkar, Chairman, GTDC, and Shri Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, Chairman, GIDC, Swetika Sachan, CEO, Goa-IPB, Shri Gurudas Pilarnekar- Director, Department of Urban Development, Nitin Kunkolienkar - President, MAIT, Nilesh Shah - President, TTAG and Anand Chatterji. General Manager, Planet Hollywood Beach resort.

Swedish Sustain Tech company Wayout develops and produces hardware and software systems for local coverage of safe drinking water. A single Wayout system provides 2,000 persons with perfect drinking water while preventing up to 483 tons of greenhouse gasses and 5.7 million single-use plastic bottles from entering the ecosystem yearly.

EP Kamat Group is proud to be associated with the Goa Government's mission of Swachh Bharat. The EP Kamat Group provides solutions for the reuse of wastewater through Sewage treatment Plants (STP) and Effluent Treatment Plants (ETP) by providing customised solutions.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)