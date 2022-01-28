Tamara Leisure Experiences acquires 167 room hotel in Coimbatore

You would like to read
Bengaluru (Karnataka)/ Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 28 (ANI/PNN): Tamara Leisure Experiences (TLE), headquartered in Bengaluru, Karnataka, recently announced the acquisition of a 167-room hotel in the heart of Coimbatore, the second-largest city in the state of Tamil Nadu.
Formerly operated under the Aloft brand, this hotel is located close to Singanallur, a major textile and engineering hub in South India.
Speaking on this latest acquisition, Shruti Shibulal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tamara Leisure Experiences, says, "The acquisition marks the company's first in India and showcases our commitment to investing in the Indian tourism industry. O by Tamara is a brand that we launched in Trivandrum and found success with just two years ago. We believe the Outstanding Hospitality that we are now known for there will be welcomed and embraced by the city of Coimbatore. We will continue to look for suitable opportunities to expand our footprint across India and globally using our three signature brands - The Tamara Resorts, O by Tamara, and Lilac Hotels.
Tamara Leisure Experiences acquired 167 room upscale business hotel at Singanallur, Coimbatore, as its first Indian hotel acquisition, now pushing past 1000 keys globally.
With the acquisition complete, Tamara Leisure Experiences will be giving the hotel's service and guest areas a complete makeover. The hotel will be named O By Tamara Coimbatore, and both the facade and the rooms will be re-designed to give it a contemporary touch, catering perfectly to business and leisure travelers. The hotel's banqueting space will be enhanced, and the facilities will see the addition of signature restaurant, O Cafe, and include a bar, spa, and swimming pool.
(https://tamaraleisureexperiences.com) Tamara Leisure Experiences is a leading hospitality brand based in India, currently operating The Tamara Coorg, a luxury resort in a sprawling coffee plantation in Coorg, The Tamara Kodai, a luxury heritage resort in the hills of Kodaikanal, and O by Tamara, a luxury business hotel in the lively city of Trivandrum. Very recently, Amal Tamara, an Ayurvedic Wellness Centre, was launched in Alleppey.
The company also operates Lilac, an affordable mid-segment hotel in the heart of South Bangalore.
Tamara Leisure Experiences' international properties include Holiday Inn Express Gutersloh, Prizeotel Hannover, Moxy Bremen, and Courtyard by Marriott Wolfsburg, all based in Germany.
Responsible Hospitality has been at the core of every venture, making the organization an industry leader in the shift towards responsible and sustainable tourism.
