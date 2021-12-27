Tanishaa Mukerji's action-packed avatar in 'Code Name Abdul' surprises the audience in India and the USA

You would like to read
- HarperCollins presents 'The Disruptor: How Vishwanath Pratap Singh Shook India' by Debashish Mukerji
- 'Code Name Abdul' actor Ashok Chaudhary calls Bollywood a tough game
- Recruitment Mantra launches their Brand Management Academy, a new initiative by an entreprenuer Arghya Sarkar
- Mukunda Foods launches Wokie - A fully automated machine for Chinese and Indian cuisines
- How Mukunda Foods is helping restaurants function smoothly in the current times
New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI/GIPR): The best part about action thrillers is that they keep the audience wondering what shall happen next. Viewers had the same anticipation of the suspense with the recently released Tarantino-esque gritty Spy thriller 'Code Name Abdul'.
The Tanishaa Mukerji starrer that hit the cinema halls on December 10 has been getting positive reception from the people in India and the USA.
Helmed by Eshwar Gunturu, the action thriller saw debutants Khatera Hakimi, Ashok Chaudhary and Anshuman Sharma in key roles. Besides the edge of the seat storyline with many twists and turns, the stellar performances of the cast are something that has grabbed everyone's attention. Based on four Indian RAW agents, the story of 'Code Name Abdul' revolves around their quest to find an elusive terrorist.
The astounding part of the film is the suspense element, and many viewers have given a thumbs up to this action-packed thriller. While one user on the internet called the film a nail-biting spy thriller, another user stated that the film's ending is not predictable at all. On top of it, Tanishaa Mukerji amused everyone by packing a powerful punch. She was earlier seen in Bollywood films like 'Sarkar' (2005), 'One Two Three' (2007) and 'Sarkar Raj' (2008).
Surprising the audience with an action-packed avatar, Tanishaa is glad with the response the film is getting. "People loved the trailer and were shocked by the action avatar role that I played in the film. I believe the audience never expected such a role from me. Many liked the innocence and layers of my character Salma and how all the debutants complimented each other well in the film", said Tanishaa.
The actress furthermore stated that most of the viewers could not guess the suspense climax. "It made all of the hard work we put in the gruelling shoot schedule in the Pennsylvania jungles in the States worth the effort", she added. In a nutshell, the film has managed to woo the audience by letting them come up with their own theories and delivering an unexpected twist at the end.
This story is provided by GIPR. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GIPR)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor