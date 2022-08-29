Taxaj makes it to the top 5 financial consulting firm in India

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI/PNN): Taxaj, one of India's most trusted professional platforms for corporates and individuals, is ranked among the Top 5 Financial Consulting Firm in India. Previously, it also bagged the nomination for the India 500 StartUps Award in 2021. The corporate services firm that launched the Delhi Office in 2016 and inaugurated its Bangalore office in HSR Layout in 2017 is now working aggressively on solidifying its presence in Mumbai, Dubai, and the USA. Its global presence will help the firm to increase its brand presence and credibility before its customers, competitors, and the public in general.
(https://www.taxaj.com) Taxaj boosts a solid foundation thanks to its three pillars - Abhilesh Jha, Shivesh Jha, and Anjali Gupta. The company started its journey in the hands of Abhilesh Jha, a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). He launched his own practice from New Delhi with the name "TAXAJ" which now has branches in more than 6 states in India and is on its way to becoming a global name. Abhilesh was later joined by his brother Shivesh Jha and Anjali Gupta as co-founders, without whom such tremendous growth would be challenging.
Taxaj is a tax consulting firm that assists businesses in automating their taxation and compliance. TAXAJ's digital and web-based accounting solutions help businesses and individuals control financial decisions. It makes compliance effortless, automates business workflows, and supports your business work collectively across departments. As we all know, businesses spend significant time collecting data and ensuring spreadsheet integrity for tax returns. Making taxation digital can save organizations hundreds of hours of effort. From GST filing to tax registration to corporate tax filing, Taxaj is a platform built for all.
Abhilesh believes, "Taxaj's solutions can reduce the administrative burden of modern organizations to a very great extent." In fact, Taxaj operates with his untamed vision of helping businesses embrace the digital business model. "I was never made to be tamed at a desk, and I learned this very early in my career. So I founded this Venture TAXAJ, where tax is my trade. Our goal is to support entrepreneurs build their business effortlessly and simplify taxation matters at an affordable cost."
At Taxaj, businesses get the opportunity to automate compliance at scale. Be it Direct or Indirect, its software and web tools ease every entrepreneur's life by streamlining taxation and compliance. Moreover, its business tools and services range from basic compliance to various complex licensing and certifications. Taxaj also helps them to launch and incorporate their new businesses in India.
Taxaj is currently working with some top brands, such as OYO, SHAREit, and Mckinley & Rice. It is here to let you manage your business in a digital way.
