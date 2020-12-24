Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy Opens For Training

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): To be in the national cricket team is a dream that scores of young athletes across the country harbor and the inspiring tale of Sachin Tendulkar's rise to one of India's most iconic cricketers are well known and revered.

In January early this year, the Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy officially launched its first-ever academy at DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Training for aspiring athletes will start in the second week of January 2021 and is open to girls and boys aged 7-21 who would like to achieve peak performance with the help of qualified coaches and world-class sports infrastructure. In fact, during the lockdown, the Academy has conducted over 100 hours of zoom cloud sessions helping young athletes access technical information on cricket and providing strength and conditioning training as well through their certified coach.

A visionary venture by Sachin Tendulkar to provide the best in cricket education equipped with world-class coaching sessions, high-quality training facilities, an excellent learning environment, and a team of elite coaches the program will be further amplified by the remarkable infrastructure of DY Patil Sports Academy, a global platform for young aspiring cricketers to hone their skills and techniques. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Vijay D. Patil said, "We are very pleased to start academy training in January 2021. While we remained closed this year, to ensure the safety of our athletes and trainers and to stave off the spread of COVID-19, we are now ready to accept young aspirational individuals who would like to realize their full potential on the field."

Josh Knappet, Global Head Coach and professional cricketer who has played alongside international stars such as Chris Gayle, Zaheer Khan, Shoaib Akhtar, and Graeme Hick also commented saying, "I think it's such a great initiative and it's going to be absolutely instrumental in shaping future sports stars of which India certainly has no dearth. I look forward to working with the immensely talented, young athletes from across the country."

Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy is located in the DY Patil Sports Academy campus, which also hosts the newly launched TMGA DY Patil Sports Centre and the DY Patil Sports Stadium, which is home to multiple sporting and entertainment activities.

