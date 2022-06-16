Term insurance becomes more accessible to NRIs with telemedical check-ups

You would like to read
- CBSE term 2 datesheet out: Practical exams start from March 2, check the complete exam schedule
- CBSE 2022 : Updates About CBSE Term II Exam Pattern and Sample Paper, Term II Syllabus for Classes 10 & 12, and Term 1 Results
- CBSE Term 2 2022: Most important questions in Math to go with 2 marks
- CBSE Term 2 2022: 30 Days strategies to score 95 per cent-plus with these Sample Papers in Maths, Science, Social and English
- CBSE Term 2 Exams are not Cancelled" Stated SC- Strategies to Score 95 per cent in Last 45 Days
Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Geographical boundaries are no longer a barrier for NRI customers who are willing to buy term insurance plans in India.
They can now easily opt for plans in India that allow them to schedule a video or telemedical check-up from their country of residence.
The pandemic has emphasized the role of technology in underwriting insurance policies. Virtual healthcare has also emerged as a viable solution for millions seeking quality care during this time.
At the onset of the pandemic, the underwriting norms were tightened and customers were required to undergo physical medical examination, and the cover amounts had also been capped. Now, with relaxed norms, NRIs can get larger covers and that too by opting for telemedicals instead of physical medical check-ups to make term insurance protection more feasible.
NRIs can purchase these plans by searching for them online, choosing the one that suits their needs and filling out an application form. The premium payment can also be done online through net banking or credit and debit cards. Once this is done, a video or telemedical check-up is booked after taking one's medical history and documentation of pre-existing illnesses into consideration. Once the insurer gives a green signal to your submitted reports, your application will be accepted and the policy will be issued.
Term insurance plans in India witness high demand from NRIs across the world due to their suitable benefits and affordable prices. With telemedical check-ups, the need to travel for a physical examination has been eliminated, thereby making the plan even more cost-effective and accessible.
For NRIs, the cost of term plans comes around 50-60 percent higher in several other countries as compared to India. Even as COVID-19 variants continue to make travelling unpredictable and uncertain, video check-ups put forth a safer, faster and simpler way to purchase term insurance plans.
Regarded as the purest form of insurance, term insurance is essential to protect one's dependents in case of the sudden unfortunate death of the earning family member. This plan is especially of paramount importance for NRIs who often reside in different countries to ensure a financially robust future for their family.
Term plan adds an extra layer of protection to their safety net even in their absence. With telemedical check-ups, the purchase process has become more frictionless and hassle-free for millions of NRIs residing elsewhere in the world.
Policybazaar.com is one of India's largest insurance marketplace. It is the flagship platform of PB Fintech, which owns the fintech brand, Paisabazaar.com, and lending and insurance marketplace in the UAE region, Policybazaar.ae.
The Policybazaar.com Group has backing from a host of investors including the likes of PE funds and other family offices. Policybazaar.com started with the purpose to educate people on insurance products and with its offerings has addressed the large and highly underpenetrated online insurance markets.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor