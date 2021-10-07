TerraPay appoints Deepak Bhutra as the President of Business Development and Strategy - Payments

You would like to read
The Hague [Netherlands], October 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): In a strategic move to strengthen the Payment Solutions business, TerraPay, a global payments infrastructure company today announced the appointment of Deepak Bhutra as the President of Business Development and Strategy-Payments.
Deepak brings in over two decades of rich frontline industry experience across various organizations, helping them build their businesses and become future-proof by developing innovative business strategies.
In his new role, Deepak would be focusing on expanding TerraPay's payments domain and spearheading its growth. His rich industry knowledge and expertise would help him enhance TerraPay's value proposition by adding payment capabilities to the remarkable business line. Thus, strengthening TerraPay's credibility and trust amongst key partners.
Over the years, Deepak has developed an affinity to payments practices across the spectrum. He has worked with key technology processing companies like FIS, First Data, Worldline and Mastercard. Deepak has also showcased his leadership skills during his tenure with JP Morgan and India Transact Services as the VP and CEO respectively. He also founded Dazzlepay Payment Processing Pvt Ltd in 2017.
Welcoming Deepak to TerraPay, Ambar Sur, Founder, and CEO commented: "We look forward to Deepak's expertise in spearheading TerraPay's transition from remittances to payments infrastructure. His rich knowledge and experience in the payments domain with a highly result-oriented approach makes him instrumental in our payments forte. His understanding of the payments domain paired with his innovative growth strategies will help in expanding TerraPay's formidable business and help us in capturing the payments markets internationally. I wish him all the very best for his new journey with us at TerraPay."
Speaking about his appointment, Deepak Bhutra said: "TerraPay has undoubtedly established itself as a trusted partner in global payments and cross-border transactions. I believe payment is the next growth engine for TerraPay as the company transitions from a remittances company. I am confident that together, we will be able to reinforce TerraPay as a preferred partner across the entire spectrum of payments. To achieve this vision our initial strategy would involve extending payout capabilities to B2B, B2C and C2B segments which will aid us in achieving our long term vision of being a leading player in the payments business."
