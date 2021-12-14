The Federation of Education Leaders and Administrators launches FELA Talks 2022

You would like to read
- Experts discuss gender and stigma barriers to TB Care at Union Conference
- Coaching and Mentoring will be at the core of the higher Edtech revolution taking over the world, says Mayank Kumar Co-Founder and MD, upGrad
- How this EdTech startup is democratizing the educational community worldwide
- Ekk Updesh to host world's biggest educational conclave in December 2021
- India becomes the Fourth Country to roll out blockchain-powered educational documents
New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): The FELA Foundation is proud to introduce you to the most remarkable and lively knowledge sharing series, FELA Talks 2022, with the theme "Enhancing Education, Embracing Technology".
It is a premium and exclusive talk show where education leaders with 30+ years of experience and proficient knowledge share their intellect with the public in live sessions. This initiative seeks to use these great minds' intellectual capacity to overcome the challenges in the education sector and have a democratic knowledge exchange.
FELA considers overcoming educational barriers and knowledge sharing its basic underlying principle and hopes to change the education sector positively.
The Federation for Education Leaders and Administrators Foundation (FELA) is a non-profit organization that aims to bring together education leaders from all over the world in a single platform. As we are a forum of experts, professionals, education leaders and leading administrators, sharing their intellectual potential where it is needed is our most crucial organizational pursuit. To achieve such an excellent task, we have put our humble efforts together to create a unique program that the education sector has never witnessed before.
FELA Talks 2022 is an exclusive event specially designed for faculty, educators, Academicians, PhD Scholars, Education professionals, including teachers, HoDs, deans, registrars and administrators. The Key speakers for FELA talks 2022 are: Prof. Dr Victor Gambhir, President/Vice-Chancellor at JECRC University, Gurugram, Haryana, Prof. Dr Raghuvir Singh Vice-Chancellor at Teerthanker Mahaveer University, Moradabad, Prof. Dr Ajay Rana, Vice-Chancellor at Shobhit University, Prof. Dr Paramjit S. Jaswal, Vice-Chancellor at SRM University, Sonipat and Prof. Dr Tabrez Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor at GD Goenka University.
The FELA foundation brings you this extraordinary and unique series as an attempt to get knowledge from the best educator of India and abroad.
Visit our website and follow our social channels for more details at (http://www.thefela.org).
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor