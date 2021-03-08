The first digital agency to make the brand trend globally

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI/SRV Media): With a digital transformation afoot, having a platform where the target audience is the youth of the country is a necessity today. An Indian digital agency, DG AVATAR that creates digital campaigns for films and celebrities is making it look trendy and up-to-date with today's world which can be witnessed in their latest music video Chillum ft. AJ.

The unique thing about the video is that DG Avatar has produced the music video and this is probably the first time any digital agency in India has done so. The song also features JO and is directed by Krishna (AJ's brother)

Chillum features an underground hip hop artist AJ, and the song has been launched on ZEE's music YouTube channel on the 2nd of March. DG AVATAR is probably the first digital agency in India that has taken a step forward to produce and make the brand visible across the globe simply to promote new talent. The song has been sung and written by AJ and directed by Krishna.

The makers are so socially responsible that they even put out a disclaimer on their social media that said 'The makers of Chillum do not promote any consumption of tobacco and the word in the song is a synonym of what a lover calls his partner.'

Speaking about how DG Avatar ended up producing the music video, Founder, Abhishek Jain said, "I always hated getting into production but the opportunity was such that I couldn't say no and the artist impressed me with his passion and dedication towards the genre. We have one more song lined up which will be released on AJ's own production house channel called Birds Roar Entertainment. Hope you guys like that too!"

Making music videos is a task but it is one of the most famous trends nowadays as it is beneficial for artists and the audience as while sitting at home, the only source of entertainment is to watch different things. Music videos trend extremely fast making it easier for a client to market their product or service. The main idea of a music video is to produce something that grabs attention faster and has a catchy look to it. To make a music video, one has to keep a lot of things in mind like content, catchy tunes, visuals and graphics, marketing strategy, and entertaining lyrics.

To understand a little gist about DG Avatar, the agency believes in delivering good results in the different services which they call 'Avatars'. The different Avatars that they deliver in form of the services include social media planning, content, media, website ads, Google banners, organic growth through influencers and Digital PR

The music video has been co-produced by Birds Roar Entertainment which is founded by AJ & Krishna. They have made many songs that users can check out on YouTube.

The makers of Chillum are looking forward to releasing another music video soon. DG Avatar not only specializes in advertising its services on digital platforms, but it also makes different creative posters for famous movies and ventures. Looks like they did not have any issue while designing the campaign for the song!

Recently, the founder of the agency Abhishek Jain, won the Business Mint 40 Under Forty 2021 Award in the digital marketing category as a promising entrepreneur owing to his dedication and skills towards making the agency excel. They aim at bringing an even better and entertaining experience through their future endeavours by making the best use of digital platforms.

To know more, visit (https://dgavatar.in) and (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=goT7mF5Gvwk)

