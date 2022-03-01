The first edition of Rajiv Gandhi Icon Award honours winners for their pathbreaking contribution

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI/SRV): The first edition of the Rajiv Gandhi Icon Award was held in an effort to recognize the immense contributions and dauntless work done by individuals, groups, organizations, and enterprises. The award was presented by EventBox, an integrated PR and Market Research services event company, based out of Jamshedpur. The award show was held virtually adhering to Covid protocols. Apart from felicitation, Rajiv Gandhi Icon Award served as an excellent opportunity for brands to build relations and network.

Speaking about the award ceremony, Bhaskar Kumar, Director at EventBox said, "As the world got engulfed by COVID-19, we saw horrors unfold every other day. Despite the consequences of the unprecedented times, people and organizations worked industriously to make this world a better place. We felt it was a matter of extreme importance to felicitate them by organizing a memorable celebration."

The ceremony honoured people from several walks of life. The jury consisted of an esteemed panel of judges - Pamela Pal Das, Kunal Sarangi, Bharat Singh, Deepak Kumar, and Priya Ranjan Bhoi. The best dietitian award was presented to Riya Bose for achieving a milestone in health and fitness. Emblem Luggage Private Limited, a Make in India luggage brand with designs inspired by Indian culture, won the Emerging Company of the Year in Manufacturing Industries title. Dr Thejo Kumari Amudala; a businesswoman and social activist, won the award for Emerging Talent of the Decade.

Dr Sandeep Kataria won the Promising Leader of the Year for his work as a social activist and crime reformist. Priti Sinha, a finalist on Mrs India Pride of Nation 2022, was given the award for Best Excellence Rising Talent Award. Molla Riazur Rahman, a business leader in the bakery industry and founder of Pragati Foods, won the title of Best Young Entrepreneur Award. Madhu Nandaniya, a Rajasthani folk dancer, painter, and social activist, was presented with Outstanding Women Achiever of the Year. Prajya Biswas won the Best Rising Talent Award for her achievements in the field of science. Prajya participated in several science competitions including those conducted by ISRO and NASA.

Kunjal Vira won the Best Women Entrepreneur Award for her contributions to alternative healing therapy. Dr Niranjan Chinara, an Assistant Professor in All India Coordinated Research Project on Mushroom, OUAT, Bhubaneswar, was presented with the Best Diversified Agricultural Award for his research on the development of mushroom production as well as plant disease management. Sanatan Charan, a self-made millionaire won the Innovative Leadership Award. Aishwarya Chatterjee, a chef, and a budding entrepreneur won the Best Young Women entrepreneur. Matka Garam won the Promising Start-up of the year award.

NVL Krishna Prakash won the Best Leading Educationist Award. Pravesh Rana, a dancer, and choreographer won the Choreographer of the year 2021 - 2022. Dr Rachit Mhatre, a Cosmetologist, Trichologist & Skin Aesthetician, won the Best Teacher for Cosmetic Formulations award. J.P Developers Private Limited, one of the leading construction companies from West Bengal, won the Emerging Company of the Year.

Subhajit Mondal won the Best Young Entrepreneur Award for his ventures in the IT, hospitality, and pharmaceutical industries. Kapston, a Staffing & Manpower Solution, listed with the National Stock Exchange, won the Best Organization Diversity and Inclusion award. Haraprasad Panda, a natural leader with experience in Corporate Services, General Staffing, IT Staffing, etc. won the Innovative Leader of the Year award. Vineet Gandhi, a Traffic Marshal with Chandigarh Traffic Police for the past 15 years, won the Community Social Worker Award.

Dr Imad Khan Ruman, won the Best Hearing aid Providers award for their contribution towards restoring lives through State-of-the-Art Hearing Aids. Ananya Mukherjee won the Rising Women of the year award for creating a successful jewellery brand. Sana Sha, a model, actress, CEO of Sana sha productions, won the Innovative Role Model Award. Kavita Agarwal, a motivator and counsellor, won the Global Inspirational Women Award. KSS Bharat Biz Corp LLP, an Indian enterprise, making innovative & custom-based products & services in India for India, won the Best Innovative Startup of the year. Dr. Sevabrata Das won the Best Outstanding Social Work Award for helping the downtrodden of society. Shailav Bhatt won the title for Best Youth Icon while Jesson Jose won the Popular youth Icon of the Year.

The Best Innovative & Creative Award in Production Industry went to Padmanava Studio Pvt Ltd for its varied services provided under a single platform. Krishna Group (Krishna Exports and Krishna Events) won the Best Corporate Company Award (Eastern Region). Best Young Entrepreneur Award. Dr Zishan Ahmad, a consultant physician & diabetologist won the Innovative & Creative Health care Leadership Award. Tanuz Vocational Training Society - Khudey - the little One won the title for Best Social Startup. Dr Roshni Tolani, is a leading Cosmetologist in Ulhasnagar, won the Best Cosmetologist Award.

Shom Ganguly, an India based entrepreneur who brought years of international expertise and experience to India, won him the Reverse Migrant Entrepreneur of the year Award. Manmeet Singh won the HR leader of the year. Kartik Sharma won the Promising Leader of the Year Tech Start-up title while Aditi Chaurasia won CEO of the Year Tech Start-up. SuperSourcing won Best Tech Startup of the Year and Toptime Consumer Pvt Ltd Secured Best Fastest Growing Direct Selling Company of the Year. Prodip Products was bestowed with Best Spray Perfume Creator Company Award and Dr Govind Nirmal, from Mumbai, won Best Paryavaran Sangrakchak Award.

Diivyamtej Buildcon Pvt Ltd, a real estate developer, won the Best Fastest Growing Company Award. Suman Morya who started a Petro - Station (Onkar Filling Station) in a small village Haibuana of Haryana, won extraordinary women entrepreneur of the year. Kuldeep Dinesh Vartak won the award for Young Social Activist of the Year and Avadhuth M. Erande won the Outstanding Technopreneur Award. Dr Manoj Kumar Sahoo, Author of the "YES I CAN ACHIEVE" book, received the Transformational Leader of the Year. Dr Mahesh Kumar was given the Information Technology- Best Rising Talent Award. Pizza Hub Xpress by Ishanvi Foods was conferred with the Best Fastest Brand Building Award.

Dr Avishek Chatterjee was honoured with Best social change leader award in 2021 - 22 and Soma Guho - Promise Centre of Education and Int'l Studies received Best Excellence Award in Education Sector. Amit Prakash, whose vision is to develop a supply chain system for Indian Food Packaging suppliers on an International Platform, won the Best Rising Star 2021-22 award. RY Group received Best Corporate Excellence Award in Healthcare, Waibhav Choudhury received Best Youth Icon Award 2022, and Dr Neal Ratan Agarwala received Gem of India for his contribution to Research in Medical Science. Manoj Das got the Best Excellence Award in Health and Wellness Coach, Pritam Roy received Best Event Organiser (Krishna events) Eastern region. Minhajul Abedin won Best sports icon award (cricket) and Dr Santanu Banerjee won the Best Corporate Award in Public Relation.

Mayank Pratap Singh was honoured with Tech Entrepreneur of the Year for Supersourcing, Big V received Best Value Retailer of the Year title, while Karma Moksha Nirvana Foundation received the Fastest Growing NGO of the year title. The Service Excellence Award of the year in Bollywood went to Bhushan Agarwal and Best excellence in Philanthropy and Contribution to the Arts went to Soumyen Chatterjee. Rohit Saha was awarded the title of Best Social Activist and Sumitava Basu received Best Innovative Icon Award as a musical artist. Dr Ankita Singh was awarded for outstanding contribution to social innovation, CIGNEX got the title of corporate with innovative people practices award. Prashant Kadam received the social change leader of the year title. Best Fastest Brand Building Award went to Jeevika Purifier Services Pvt Ltd and Best Trusted Wealth Consultant of the year went to Binay Jaiswal.

Best Entrepreneur Award (SME Segment) was given to Abhijeet Mukherjee and Camera Bhandar (Anuj Gupta) received The Technopreneur of the year award. Rupa Choudhary received Professional makeup artist & beauty educator and FV DESIGNS INC (FAISAL VADGAMA) got Emerging and Innovative Business Award in Interiors.

Praveen Dutt Chaturvedi was honoured with the Product Excellence Award in Non-Alcoholic in Service Industry, Ideaovator Solutions Pvt Ltd received Emerging Sustainable Tech Solutions Company, Raza Pervaze was awarded Best Leading Education Award, Dr Ashim Malik was conferred Young Dentist Achiever Award of the Year, SKR & Partners received Service Excellence Award. Tahseen Mahmood received Innovative Start-up of the year, Ramjan S Nadaf received Social Activist Lifetime Award of the Year, Mita Banerjee Ray received Excellence Award in Legal Fraternity, E Veera Raju received Best Social Activist Lifetime Achievement Award, Dr Mahesh Vishnupant Thorwe was given Maharashtra Ratna Innovative Youth Award, PlanWell Realty received Emerging Retail Leasing Consultant / Brand in Real Estate, Abhisek Palit received Best Entrepreneur Award, and Chakde Credit (Harjinder Singh Maan) received the Best Customer Service Award.

Dr Sanjeev Tomar received Promising Leader of the year, Paulami Niyogi received Best Leading Social Change Leader Award, Prasad alias Dinesh Namdeo Hole received Qualified Social Actionist of the Year, Inventhard Industries received Best company award in manufacturing industries, Prizom Poddar received Best Fastest Growing Company Award, Wilfred Samson received Innovative Healthcare Leadership Award, Kauvery Hospital received Best Emerging Multi-speciality Hospital in India, Pavan Kumar received Innovative Healthcare Marketer Award, Borsha Sen received women empowerment social worker official of the year, NIRAV THAKKAR received THE TECHNOPRENEUR AWARD, Neha Upadhya received Academic Educationist Award of the Year, Innovovision Technology Consulting Pvt Ltd received Promising Startup in Digitization and Innovation, Success Immigration received Best fastest-growing Company Award in immigration Service provider.

Debasish Adhikari received Best Healthcare Excellence Award of the year. International S.T.E.A.M Research (ISR) received Best S.T.E.A.M Education company; ISR empowers students with Experiential Learning based on Science and Technology through the use of Engineering and Artistic processes, based on the principles of Mathematics called STEAM, with the help of futuristic technologies, aligned with the National Education Policy of India (NEP-2020).

Rohit Seth received Best Entrepreneur Award (Fragrances Segment). Vishvesh Kirit Thakor (V K Computer) received Best Services Award, Piplbyte Infotech received Outstanding Direct Selling Consultancy Award, Dr Afser Hindustani received Business Man of the Year award, Get C RR LLP received Business Consultant of the Year, Saarvasri Herbs Pvt. Ltd received Best Leading Company in Healthcare Sector, Spaark Grooming Institute received Best Promising Spoken English and Grooming Institute of Eastern Zone, Mr Subbham Goswami, Founder and CEO, Gyanaloyy Innovations Pvt. Ltd received best start-up award in edutech sector, LegalMantra.Net (Shankar Garg) received Best online consultancy award, RNIT Solutions & Services Private Limited received Best Artificial Intelligence Solutions company.

Kishori Ultimate received Emerging Event Management Company, Md Israfil, Chairman, Jawaharlal Nehru Computer Literacy Drive, got the Best Company Award in Computer Education, Samiran Sarkar received the social activist and Icon Award, Geeta Traders received Service excellence award of the year, Harpreet Vohra received GM of the Year, Amritara Hotels received Fastest Growing Hotel Chain Award, and Ajay Kumar T received Promising Rising Talent Award.

To know more visit: (https://eventboxindia.com)

(https://www.facebook.com/Eventboxindia/?ti=as)

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)