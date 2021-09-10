The Gamechanger in Education is here: Sparkle Box breaks the boundaries of learning with its educational kits

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sparkle Box launched in May 2018 with an aim to break the boundaries of learning, making it engaging and fun for kids.

The brand provides academically mapped activities, grade & age-appropriate kits in Art and Craft, Literacy, Math, Science and Robotics to make each subject for the children relevant, by showing connections between concepts and activities.

The concept of Sparkle Box is derived from experiences in corporates & learnings from premier institutions like IITs and IIMs. The Co-founders with their real-world experiences learnt that learning happens beyond theories & books and hence each kit comprises of activities which teaches children to perform and understand the concepts in practical form through hands-on activities.

Niranjan Murugan, Business Head, Sparkle Box said, "At Sparkle Box, our mission has been to make children learn in a highly engaging environment by involving them in the learning process through variety of activities. Ace cricketer Mr. Suresh Raina believes in our brand and we are truly delighted by how much he and his daughter Gracia, have loved our activity kits. We hope he is able to inspire many other parents out there on how beneficial and fun learning is with Sparkle Box!".

A true gamechanger in education, Sparkle Box activity kits make learning fun and engaging, taking away the attention from screen time. Finest all-rounder cricketer Suresh Raina advocates for the brand as he believes this to be learning in its best form, for his daughter Gracia. See his post here: (https://www.instagram.com/p/CTjOvu6C_dU/).

The instruments and models used/assembled for the activities are designed to enhance learning through a visual & learning by doing approach. Along with Mr. Raina, 100,000+ parents and 50+ educational institutions vouch for this brand claiming it has helped boost STEAM learning and enhances a child's confidence.

