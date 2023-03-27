The Hive Hostels shares robust expansion plans; aims to revolutionize student living in India

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI/SRV): A premium student housing brand, The Hive Hostels has disrupted the Indian real estate industry with its remarkable growth. Within just two years of establishment in 2020, The Hive Hostels has expanded its presence to 10 cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Bangalore, with over 25 properties. With an impressive revenue of over 50 crores and an average occupancy rate of over 95 per cent, The Hive Hostels has become the preferred choice for students seeking premium living spaces that offer a unique and comprehensive experience.

As the upcoming academic session approaches, The Hive Hostels is all set to expand its reach to six more cities in India, including Jaipur, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Manipal, Mohali, and Pune. Almost 10,000 students will eventually be enrolled as a result of this expansion. This will further enhance The Hive Hostels' position as India's leading luxury student housing brand. Additionally, the company is aiming to achieve total revenue of over 100 crores by the next financial year.

The Hive Hostels offers a comprehensive array of services that cater to the modern demands of students. From nutritious meals to professional housekeeping, laundry facilities, and top-tier security, The Hive Hostels has covered it all. Adopting a tech-enabled approach, the brand ensures that students enjoy a seamless and user-friendly experience, from booking their stay to raising concerns and making rental payments. This further results in a hassle-free and ultra-comfortable stay for students.

Additionally, what sets (https://www.thehivehostels.com/hostel-listing/mumbai" rel="noopener" target="_blank">The Hive Hostels apart is its commitment to creating a truly immersive and enriching experience for students. The brand offers an array of community-building activities and personality development programs, elevating the standard of student living to new heights. With its cutting-edge facilities and modern, classy approach to luxury living, The Hive Hostels has emerged as the preferred choice among students.

Speaking about the expansion plans, Bharat Agarwal, Founder of The Hive Hostels said, "Our success is a testament to the quality of our services and the hard work put in by our team. We are excited to expand our operations to six new cities, and we aim to provide the same level of luxury and comfort to our new students. We look forward to welcoming students to our properties and offering them a unique and memorable experience."

The Hive Hostels offers a variety of amenities such as a gym, recreation rooms, and in-house food services, making it an ideal choice for students seeking a complete living experience. Apart from this, The Hive Hostels has also implemented strict COVID-19 protocols to ensure the safety of its students.

(https://www.thehivehostels.com/testimonial) The Hive Hostels is on a mission to transform the landscape of student accommodation in India by offering an unparalleled living experience that fosters the personal and academic growth of students. The brand's vision is to empower students to achieve their goals by providing them with an environment that is conducive to learning, growth, and development. With a focus on innovation, convenience, and quality, The Hive Hostels is redefining the standards of student living in India. With its expansion plans, The Hive Hostels is set to become the leading luxury student housing brand in India, offering students an unparalleled living experience.

