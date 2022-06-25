The new Longines DolceVita X YVY Line launched in Paris in the presence of Ambassador of Elegance Kate Winslet

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): The winged hourglass brand chose the heart of the City of Light and the occasion of the Longines Paris Eiffel Jumping for the launch of its latest new line: the Longines DolceVita X YVY. Double straps in brown, beige or black leather adorn the elegant rectangular timepieces, evoking the equestrian world that is so dear to the watchmaking brand. This unique event was graced by the presence of Kate Winslet, Longines Ambassador of Elegance.
With the arrival of summer, the Longines DolceVita collection is bedecking itself in fresh finery. Its models, characterised by their rectangular-shaped cases and inspired by a historical piece from the 1920s, are now also adorned with double leather straps, a nod to the equestrian world that is so dear to Longines.
Designed in collaboration with Swiss company YVY, the brand of designer Yvonne Reichmuth, these new straps are available in brown, beige or black, this last being embellished with rivets. They are paired with watches whose silver "flinque", opaline or black polished-lacquer dials are either smooth or adorned with fine indexes or painted Roman numerals. A more exclusive version of these timepieces with a modern classic look is set with 46 diamonds.
On the eve of the Longines Paris Eiffel Jumping and at the foot of the Iron Lady, the Swiss watchmaking company invited its guests to be the first to discover the new Longines DolceVita X YVY models. The evening was graced by the presence of Kate Winslet, the brand's Ambassador of Elegance. Impressed by this revisited collection, she confided, "This is one of the reasons I appreciate Longines so much. They are never afraid to evolve, to take risks, to cater to the younger generations. Women all over the world want to hear the stories that other women have to tell, and you want to see the work that they're doing. Here, they asked a woman to develop a beautiful collection with them and the result is absolutely stunning."
Based in Saint-Imier, Switzerland since 1832, Longines watchmakers enjoy an expertise steeped in tradition, elegance and performance. With generations of experience as the official timekeeper for world championships, and as a partner of international sports federations, Longines has created strong and long-lasting relationships in the world of sports over the years. Known for the elegance of its timepieces, Longines is a member of Swatch Group Ltd., the world's leading watchmaker. The Longines brand, with its winged hourglass emblem, is established in over 150 countries.
