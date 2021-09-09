The Profession of Data Analyst is the fastest growing profession by the popularity among other Data Professions in India

You would like to read
- Vinay Agrawal's virtual prayer meet
- TendersOnTime wins prestigious contract from ITC, an Agency of United Nations and WTO
- Coding Invaders, an IT online academy for adults, has launched in the Indian market
- Coding Invaders, an IT online academy for adults, has launched in the Indian market
- Grab latest Vivo Y73 on EMIs starting Rs 1,399 on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Coding Invaders by MentorsPro, an IT online Academy in collaboration with (https://www.semrush.com) Semrush, a data provider and a leading online visibility management SaaS platform, presented the study on the most popular Google search results in IT professions related to data, the professions growth in popularity and their sentiment analysis.
The study stated that Data Scientists were searched for an average of 151,000 per month from January to June 2021. The other data professions in the top-10 of this list are Data Analyst (searched for on an average of 107,667 times during the same period), Data Engineer (11,450), Database administrator (5,400), and Big Data Engineer (3,267).
Netali Agrawal, Technology Lead and Data Scientist at Infosys: "Working with Data for the last 7 years and serving 3 enterprise and SMB, we've seen a tremendous growth in demand for a data-driven approach in the business strategies."
The study presented 5,554 tweets In English which were analyzed over one week at the end of July 2021 and more than half of them have a positive sentiment, 30.2% - neutral, and only 14.4% - negative.
Roman Kumar Vyas, VP of Marketing and co-founder at Coding Invaders by MentorsPro: "We strongly believe in building a next-generation approach academy. Our students dedicate 60% of their time to learning how to solve the real-life task simulators provided to us by the biggest IT brands. Our latest success is the story of Aditya from Mumbai who received an offer from Vodafone."
To kick off your career in data and enroll in one of our courses please (https://codinginvaders.com).
The most frequent questions searched for in India are: "How to become a Data Scientist (in India)?" with an average of 11,783 monthly searches followed by "How to become a data analyst?" (2433) and "What does a data scientist do?" (2267).
The study concluded that the interest in the data profession has seen yearly growth in India and such professions are changing the business approach and strategies for enterprise, SMBs, and startups.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor