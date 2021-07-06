The stunning Vivo V21e is now available on EMIs starting Rs. 1,388 on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Vivo V21e which recently debuted in India is up for sale on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store. Priced at Rs. 24,990, the mid-range flagship smartphone is available on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 1,388 on the EMI Store.

Vivo mobiles are known for their top-notch technology and seamless experience at a reasonable price. The 5G enabled Vivo V21e lives up to Vivo's reputation as a best-selling smartphone brand. Backed by an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space, the Vivo mobile draws its powers from a 4,000mAh battery with a 44W fast charging support. On the camera front, the Vivo V21e sports a dual rear camera setup of 64MP with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

The smartphone is currently available in two colour variants namely Dark Pearl and Sunset Jazz. Customers can purchase the Vivo V21e on zero down payment and get it delivered within the same day without any additional cost*.

The Vivo mobile is available in convenient EMI schemes mentioned below:

Vivo V21e (8+128GB) on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 1,388/Month

Customers can shop for the Vivo V21e online in cities like Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Surat, Chennai on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store.

Those wanting to purchase a new smartphone can explore Vivo mobiles and many other best-selling brands like OPPO, Mi, Apple iPhone, OnePlus etc. online on the EMI Store. Shopping on the EMI Store is a hassle-free and 4 step process:

Log in to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using your registered mobile number.

Browse from a range of Vivo mobiles and select the smartphone to be purchased.

At the payment window, customers must choose the EMI tenor, and then add delivery address.

An OTP is sent to one's registered mobile number for verification. After reviewing terms and conditions, click on 'Buy Now' and then the purchase is complete. The ordered smartphone is usually delivered within same day*.

*Terms and Conditions apply

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assist consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers.

It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goal. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, visit (www.bajajfinservmarkets.in) or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

