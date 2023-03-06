Theajsound's Alpha Music Label: The Next Big Thing in Independent Indian Pop Music

New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI/NewsReach): The Indian Pop music scene has been thriving in recent years, with a growing number of talented artists emerging from the country. One such artist is theajsound, who has been making waves in the industry with his unique sound and heartfelt lyrics.

Theajsound began his musical journey in 2013, when he picked up a guitar for the first time. He quickly fell in love with the instrument and began creating YouTube covers with other talented musicians, such as Avish Sharma, Kanik Mongia, and Shirley Setia.

After a devastating breakup in 2020, theajsound channeled his emotions into his music and officially launched his music career with his first single, "Anymore." This was the beginning of his mission to bring Indian Pop to the global markets.

To achieve this vision, theajsound has launched alpha music, an independent music label that offers its services and infrastructure to independent artists. What sets alpha music apart from other record labels is their commitment to supporting independent artists by giving them the majority shares of royalties and ownership.

In addition to providing infrastructure and connections to independent artists, alpha music also plans to expand into other creative sectors, such as independent short films and eventually long films. The company also plans to offer coaching and mentoring services, as well as marketing strategy consulting, to help independent creatives build long-term brands that benefit their growth.

(https://theajsound.com) Theajsound's short-term plans for 2023 include coming to India for a tour of major cities, launching merchandise, and supporting his fan club members. He also plans to visit villages in India and record local music, bringing it back to the studio in Mumbai to create magic and release the songs.

In recent years, theajsound's revenue, visibility, and collaborations have grown significantly. He has released over 40 singles in the last three years and plans to release 50+ singles in 2023. He has collaborated with top producers from around the world, including Portugal's Tom Enzy, with whom he released "Lemonade" on Disco:Wax / ONESEVEN labels, distributed by Sony Denmark.

Theajsound has also gained a significant following on Spotify, with over 400k+ monthly listeners (peaking at 500k+ in 2022) and has been featured on NewTracks for March 2023 with "Teri Hasi," a hit disc in New Zealand.

Theajsound is committed to his music and alpha music for life. His vision is to bring Indian Pop to the world stage and provide opportunities for independent artists to thrive in the industry. With his talent, passion, and dedication, there is no doubt that theajsound will achieve his goals and continue to make great music that touches the hearts of people around the world.

This story has been provided by NewsReach. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsReach)