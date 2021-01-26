Thirumala launches White Gold- thick, creamy buffalo milk, curd

You would like to read
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Leading dairy brand Thirumala has launched premium offering, Thirumala White Gold- pure buffalo milk and curd. Thirumala White Gold is made with 100 percent pure buffalo milk that gives a thick creamy milk, and curd naturally rich in protein, vitamins and minerals.
The 500-ml pack of Thirumala White Gold Buffalo is priced at Rs 35; White Gold Buffalo Curd at Rs 15 for 190g pouch and Rs 40 for 500g pouch. While Thirumala White Gold Milk has 6 percent FAT and 9 percent SNF, the curd has 5 percent FAT and 10 percent SNF.
Thirumala White Gold aims to reach out to discerning consumers who are looking for a thick and creamy buffalo milk and curd. The company is known for its quality and purity of products, and the promise is now delivered through Thirumala White Gold - Buffalo Milk and Curd
Thirumala Milk Products Private Limited is a leading dairy company in South India, which was established in 1996. Since then, the company has been maintaining its position as a fastest growing brand with presence in major states of India such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Today, Thirumala produces dairy products in its state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in various southern states of India.
