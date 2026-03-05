NewsVoir Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 5: Mr. B.V. Naidu, Chairman, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), has been honoured with the 'IESA Sarabhai Award 2025-26,' the most prestigious recognition conferred by the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA). The award, recognising Mr. Naidu's contributions spanning over three decades to innovation, technology creation to deployment, skill development, policy formulation, developing emerging tech clusters, overall industry growth, and his instrumental role in building a resilient ESDM ecosystem to firmly establish Brand India on the global stage, was presented at the IESA Vision Summit 2026. The ceremony took place on February 26th, 2026, at The Leela Bharatiya City, Bengaluru, before a distinguished gathering of India's foremost industry leaders, policymakers, and technology visionaries.

Named in honour of Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, the father of India's space programme,'IESA Sarabhai Award' is among the industry's highest recognitions, celebrating leaders whose institution-building vision and long-term impact have elevated India's standing in the global electronics and semiconductor value chain. Conferring this honour upon Mr. B.V. Naidu, is a reflection of a career that has, quite literally, architected the digital destiny of a nation. "This recognition belongs to the countless innovators, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and ecosystem builders who have worked together to shape Karnataka's technology leadership. Our collective mission has always been to build globally competitive tech clusters, strengthen digital capabilities across the state, and ensure Karnataka remains at the forefront of India's innovation-led growth. I remain committed to supporting the next generation of entrepreneurs, engineers, and institutions that will define India's digital future," said, Mr. B.V. Naidu, Chairman, KDEM.

"Mr. Naidu didn't just witness India's digital transformation, he architected it. From strengthening institutional frameworks to fostering deeper industry-government collaboration, his work has helped create a stronger foundation for design-led innovation and manufacturing growth in the country. His contributions to the ESDM sector and national electronics policy have laid a foundation that generations of innovators will build upon. IESA is proud to have been associated with Mr. Naidu and is honoured to confer this award upon him, a recognition that is as much a celebration of his legacy as it is an inspiration for the journey ahead." said, Ashok Chandak, President and CEO, IESA.

"On behalf of the entire KDEM family, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Mr. B.V. Naidu on receiving the IESA Sarabhai Award, a recognition that could not be more deserved. Working alongside him has been one of the greatest privileges of my professional journey. Mr. Naidu does not simply lead, he elevates everyone around him. As a mentor and institution-builder, he has consistently encouraged industry and policymakers to move beyond services-led scale toward design ownership, manufacturing depth, talent scaling, tech cluster developments, and global competitiveness. Every milestone we celebrate at KDEM bears his imprint, his strategic clarity, his unwavering belief in Karnataka's potential beyond Bengaluru, and his tireless championing of the next generation of technology leaders. This award honours a vision that continues to shape India's digital future," said, Mr. Sanjeev Gupta, CEO, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM).

The IESA Sarabhai Award adds to a distinguished can of recognition for Mr. Naidu. He has previously received the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award, the TiE Spirit of Entrepreneurship Award, NASSCOM "Pioneer Persons" award and most recently, the inaugural STPI Commendation Award at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025, bestowed in recognition of his decades-long leadership in building Karnataka's global technology prominence. Each honour further reaffirms that Mr. Naidu is among the rarest of leaders, those whose contributions outlast the moment and define the era. About KDEM Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) is a Section 8 not-for-profit organization acting as a knowledge bridge between the Government of Karnataka and the technology industry. Designed to accelerate the state's IT, BT, and S & T sectors, KDEM champions strategic investments, research-driven opportunities, global promotions, and targeted policy advocacy all in support of contributing US$300 billion to India's $1 trillion digital economy vision. Through its 'Beyond Bengaluru' initiative, KDEM empowers emerging tech clusters like Mangaluru, Mysuru, and Hubballi-Dharwad-Belagavi HDB, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Kalaburgi, enabling organic growth and attracting investments for startups and enterprises. With over 28 companies already thriving in cluster cities, 9,000+ new jobs created, and ambitious goals such as 10,000 startups by 2030, KDEM is shaping the future workforce and driving inclusive innovation across Karnataka. With overall vision to make Brand Karnataka stronger & more powerful on the global tech & innovation map.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)