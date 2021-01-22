Thriwe wins its first Government contract to digitize the Qutab Golf Course

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Thriwe, the leading Indian consumer benefits marketplace for the brands to plan their consumer strategy, today announced that the company has won its first Government contract to digitize the Qutab Golf Course, one of the most premium Golf Courses in the country.
Under the agreement, Thriwe will provide the Qutub Golf Course with its own proprietary real time booking platform. This will enable complete digitization of the journey of the Golfer in terms of pre-booking the available tee time slots. Thriwe will provide a dedicated mobile app for the Qutab Golf course which will have the ability to manage bookings, capture scorecard, Tee-time Inventory Management (TIM) etc.
"We thank the Qutab Golf Course authorities for their trust and support in us. It is a proud moment for us that we have been chosen to digitize one of the most premium courses in the country. This is Thriwe's first government contract and it further instills our confidence in our technological prowess as a global technology provider. We are sure that this time again, we will set a benchmark like always in delivering best-in-class technology services to digitize the Golf courses," said Dhruv Verma, Founder and CEO, Thriwe.
"We are excited to work with Thriwe and are all set to launching our own state of the art booking platform which will allow Golfers to enjoy a seamless booking journey. Thriwe is a global player in building platforms for many international brands and we are confident that this partnership will be a great one," said Col. Irshanjit Kohli - Secretary, Qutab Golf Course.
Dhruv added, "During these difficult times arising out of COVID-19, it is essential to ensure the health and safety of Golf patrons. The drive to digitize the Qutab Golf course will further establish the safety and security of the patrons through initiatives like real time booking and pre-booking the available tee time slots."
Over the years, Thriwe has emerged as a global technology leader in digitizing Golf courses. Under the terms of the contract, Thriwe will offer multiple other services to Qutab Golf course including Walk-in capture (POS) Tab/Concierge TIM, Master Analytics Dashboard, Microsite Development for Golf Course, Mobile App for golfers (Both member & pay-play), Member Management System, Centralized Handicapping System, Infrastructure & Technical Support, Golf Concierge, Online Payment collection & reconciliation, Manpower support.
Apart from Qutab Golf course, Thriwe is also managing the technology platform for the marquee ITC Group Golf course, Classic Golf & Country Club, Gurgaon along with prestigious golf courses such as Golden Greens Golf & Country club, Gurgaon, Karma Lakelands, Gurgaon and numerous other Golf courses in India and South East Asia.
