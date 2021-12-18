TII announces its electric vehicles under Montra brand

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): TI Cycles of India (TII), part of the Murugappa Group, today, announced Montra brand to lead its Electric Vehicle (EVs) business. Montra, an existing brand under TII has stood for achievement, strength, fearlessness and an ambitious spirit. With the rapidly evolving mobility landscape, the brand too is evolving while retaining its values.

To begin with, the Montra brand will enter EVs business in three segments - last-mile commute, last-mile delivery and personal mobility. Under last-mile commute, TII's first venture will be in the 3-wheel electric autos, which is expected to be launched in Q1 of FY22-23. In last-mile delivery segment, 3W electric cargo vehicles will be introduced. TII has already launched E-Bicycles in the personal mobility segment. With a range of best in class EVs, TII plans to improve people's quality of life through eco-friendly mobility solutions.

Commenting on the announcement, Vellayan Subbiah, MD, Tube Investments of India said, "We have been an integral part of the mobility industry through our bicycle, automotive body/components and manufacturing businesses. Our foray into Electric Vehicle is a step forward in line with our long-term vision, to be an integral part of Electric Mobility and revolutionize the automotive segment through product and creating an ecosystem for the segment to flourish. The Montra logo is designed to symbolize our brand value and long-term ambition."

The brand aims to power the dreams and ambitions of a whole new generation by designing smart, best-in-class mobility solutions that fuel progress. The New Logo is inspired by an Eagle representing rising ambition, vision, fearlessness, agility, efficiency and tenacity to go for glory.

Teaser Link: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4oUX-9l9iXY) youtu.be/4oUX-9l9iXY

Established in 1949 by the Murugappa Group in collaboration with Tube Investments (UK), TI Cycles has transitioned from just dealing with Bike manufacture and design to becoming an expert in mobility and well-being solutions.

Known best for its flagship Bike brands - BSA, Hercules and Montra, TI Cycles has practically created and perfected every new cycle category in the country. TI Cycles has plants at Ambattur/Chennai and Rajpura, through which it serves its nationwide 2500 plus dealer-network. The energy of the company can be felt nationwide, thanks to its primary dealers and 10,000 plus secondary dealers.

Founded in 1900, the INR 417 billion (41,713 Crores) Murugappa Group is one of India's leading business conglomerates. The Group has 29 businesses including ten listed Companies traded in NSE & BSE. Headquartered in Chennai, the major Companies of the Group include Carborundum Universal Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd., Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd., Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd., Coromandel International Ltd., Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd., E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd., Parry Agro Industries Ltd., Shanthi Gears Ltd., Tube Investments of India Ltd. and Wendt (India) Ltd.

The Group holds a leadership position in several product lines including Abrasives, Technical Ceramics, Electro Minerals, Auto Components & Systems, Bicycles, Fertilisers, Sugar, Tea and Spirulina (Nutraceuticals). The Group has forged strong alliances with leading international companies such as Groupe Chimique Tunisien, Foskor, Mitsui Sumitomo, Morgan Advanced Materials, Yanmar & Co. and Compagnie Des Phosphates De Gafsa (CPG). The Group has a wide geographical presence all over India and spanning 6 continents.

Renowned brands like BSA, Hercules, Montra, Mach City, Ballmaster, Ajax, Parry's, Chola, Gromor, Shanthi Gears and Paramfos are from the Murugappa stable. The Group fosters an environment of professionalism and has a workforce of over 51,000 employees.

For more details, please visit www.murugappa.com.

