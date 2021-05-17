Tilaknagar Industries marks turnaround led by debt-restructuring, positions company for long-term growth

You would like to read
- Amit Engineering Company solely authorised to grant NOC for e-vehicle registration
- Amit Chadha takes charge as CEO & MD of L & T Technology Services
- Satia Industries Ltd. plans major expansion cum acquisition; seeks permission to bid on Ballarpur Industries Ltd. acquisition
- EduTech startup DeepLearn Solutions launches SprintUPSC for IAS aspirants
- Mahatma Award to recognize and honour Impact Leaders and Organizations for their CSR efforts, Sustainable Business Practices and Social initiatives
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Board of Tilaknagar Industries has approved allotment of 1.39 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each to Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (EARC) at an issue price of Rs 24.36 per share, including premium of Rs 14.36 per equity share.
The said allotment of shares on preferential basis to EARC has been done towards conversion of part of the debt owed to it by the company, amounting to approximately Rs 33.86 crore.
Subsequent to the allotment, Domestic Institutional Investors' (DII) holding in the company will be 10 per cent. The promoter group holding will be 49.21 per cent and public shareholding (other than DII) 40.79 per cent.
Tilaknagar Industries, renowned for making the famous Mansion House Brandy, had entered into a long restructuring agreement with EARC wherein total loans of Rs 523 crore have been restructured at Rs 344 crore at an interest rate of 9 per cent.
In lieu of strategic debt-restructuring implemented by the company management, Tilaknagar Industries has bounced back strongly while its shares have hit a five-year high on the Indian bourses. As a result of the one-time settlements (OTS), the finance costs of the company have reduced significantly and the decreasing operational costs, every quarter, have had a huge positive impact on the company's financial performance.
Recently, the company also signed a ten-year deal with alco-bev giant Pernod Ricard. As part of the long-term agreement, Tilaknagar Industries will manufacture the French distiller's flagship brands at its manufacturing unit in Maharashtra. The association may also be extended to more states in the near future.
Under the leadership of Amit Dahanukar, Tilaknagar Industries, which is among the major distillers in India, has emerged to be the largest manufacturer of premium brandy in the country.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor