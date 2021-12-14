Titan Watches sets the stage to introduce their latest smart watch

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's most trusted watchmaker, Titan is all set to launch their new smart watch with best in class features.

Over the past year, Titan has been strengthening its smart wearables portfolio by introducing various products backed by powerful tech features and has long been expected to expand into the arena of smart watches. Titan's new smart watch is expected to be launched on December 17, 2021.

Instagram Teaser link: (https://www.instagram.com/p/CXa-0l6JhqH).

Titan today posted a teaser of the smart watch, inviting consumers and tech aficionados to experience a preview of the innovation it is set to unleash. The teaser shared on Titan's official Instagram page offered an intriguing glimpse of a smart watch. The smart watch is expected to host many distinct features like Alexa Assist, Stress Monitor, Period Tracking, 14 Day Battery Life and many more, crafted to provide users with a premium, high-end experience.

Titan's smart watch will be available in multiple variants, with the final price and looks scheduled to be unveiled on the launch day. With #TitanSmart, Titan is all set to revolutionize the smart category.

Titan Company Limited (earlier known as Titan Industries Limited) is a joint venture between the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) and Tata Group, commenced operations in 1987, under the name Titan Watches Limited.

In 1994, Titan diversified into Jewelry and subsequently into eyewear with Titan Eyeplus. In 2013, Titan entered the fragrances segment with SKINN and 2019 in sarees with Taneira. Today, Titan Company Limited, India's leading manufacturer/sellers in watches, jewellery and eyewear, is credited with changing the face of all these industries. The Company recorded a revenue of INR 21,052 cr for the year ended 31st March 2020.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)