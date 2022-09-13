TO THE NEW launches 'Saarthi', a mentorship program for underprivileged students

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): TO THE NEW, a digital technology company, has recently launched 'Saarthi', a mentorship program for underprivileged students, under its CSR initiative 'Pahal'. Partnering with Association for India's Development (AID), Noida, the company's employees have volunteered to mentor and guide the students using their knowledge and experience. To date, 50+ students from the school have been paired with 25+ volunteers from TO THE NEW.

The volunteers connect with their assigned students every week where they help them with their studies, career choices, personal problems, and talent grooming. These sessions focus on empowering and supporting every child with a positive role model. Children are paired with a suitable mentor based on their personality traits and interests.

"TO THE NEW is committed to assisting students with essential education to help them build and advance in their preferred careers. With Saarthi, we will provide emotional, financial and professional support to these students through our mentorship program," said Satya Sharma, CHRO and Co-founder, TO THE NEW. "We're proud and humbled to embark on this journey with the children and hope to see them realize their true potential and do great things in the future," he added.

Students from AID, Noida and volunteers from TO THE NEW recently had their first meet-up, where they planned for their mentorship sessions. Later, the students also showcased their unique talents like dancing, singing, arts and crafts, etc.

Santoshi was one of the students who participated in the program. While talking about her experience, she said, "I enjoyed interacting with my mentor. She helped me learn new things and encouraged me to develop my singing skills." Another student mentioned how this program helped her decide which study path would better suit her ambitions of becoming a Data Scientist.

TO THE NEW is a technology services company that designs, builds, and runs digital products and platforms for enterprises, SaaS, and consumer tech companies.

TO THE NEW is recognized by global analyst firms like Gartner, Forrester, Everest, ISG, and Zinnov for its capabilities in Digital Engineering, Cloud, OTT, and Data & Analytics. The company also leverages its deep partnership with all leading hyperscalers like AWS (Premier Partner), Azure, and GCP to provide end-to-end Cloud professional and managed services to its customers.

Founded in 2008, TO THE NEW is one of the fastest-growing companies, with a growth rate of over 60 per cent since 2017. The company's passionate team of 2000+ "Newers" is spread across its delivery centers in Delhi, Dehradun, Dubai, NYC, Singapore, and Sydney. TO THE NEW is a 7-times winner of the prestigious Great Place to Work award since 2015. The company has also been recognized as one of India's Top 100 Companies to Work For, and is among the Top 25 IT Workplaces in India.

To know more, please visit: (www.tothenew.com).

