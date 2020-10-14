TO THE NEW wins Gold Stevie Award at 2020 International Business Awards

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): TO THE NEW Pvt. Ltd., a leading digital technology company, has been named the 'Fastest Growing Company of the Year' in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand at the 17th Annual Stevie® International Business Awards.

Known for its cutting-edge product engineering and digital transformation services, TO THE NEW has been clocking more than 50% Y-o-Y growth since 2017. The company clocked 71.4 per cent growth in revenue for the FY 2019-20 at Rs 260 crores.

The Stevie® International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. The 2020 IBAs received close to 3,800 entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from July through early September.

"The growth of TO THE NEW is remarkable in the Asia Pacific region. What's most remarkable is maintaining high-profitability with the diversity of products and service offerings that the company has. The company clearly has a very well defined roadmap and high potential for the future," said the judges, while commenting on TO THE NEW's growth.

"TO THE NEW is among India's best companies to work for, 2020. They had the growth rate of 70 per cent year-on-year with over 1400 employees. During the pandemic, on boarding 50 plus new clients is a great feat," said another judge, lauding the business growth during the pandemic and otherwise.

"It is an honour to be acknowledged as the Fastest Growing company in Asia Pacific region. It is indeed the result of the perseverance of the entire team that made this possible, even in the tumultuous times brought by COVID-19. Our long-term vision is predicated on our continued commitment to provide our clients with exceptional digital transformation and product engineering services. We look forward to unlocking further growth opportunities and achieving bigger milestones," said Deepak Mittal, CEO & Co-founder, TO THE NEW, while commenting on the win.

Earlier this year, TO THE NEW Pvt. Ltd was awarded for Best Financial Performance in the financial year 2019-2020 at the Entrepreneur India Awards 2020. TO THE NEW also bagged two gold Stevies for "Most valuable employer - Asia Pacific" and "Achievement in Benefits Design and Administration" respectively at the 2020 Stevie Awards for Great Employers, announced last month.

A 5-time GTPW winner, TO THE NEW has time and again been recognized for its employee policies and practices, while maintaining a high growth trajectory.

TO THE NEW Pvt. Ltd. is a digital technology company providing digital transformation and product engineering services to ISVs, Consumer Internet, and large enterprises across the globe. We design & build digital platforms and products with Cloud and Data at the focal point.

TO THE NEW is amongst the fastest-growing technology companies globally with a CAGR of 50 per cent since 2017. Established in 2008, our passionate team of 1400 plus "Newers" is spread across delivery centres in New Delhi, Dubai, and New Jersey. TO THE NEW has been a consistent winner of the "Great Place to Work" award since 2015 and ranked #47 in the top 100 companies in India to work for in 2019.

