Treeview unveils irresistible festive offers for its Smart TV Range in India

From Left to Right: Jubin Peter, Founder & CEO, QThree Ventures, Telegu Cinema actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni unveil festive offers for Treeview TVs in India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], Oct 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): QThree Ventures, the exclusive license holder for Treeview TVs in India, today unveiled a host of festive offers for its line-up of Smart Android Full HD LED TVs completely made in India.

The Smart Android Full HD LED TVs are available in screen sizes ranging from 32inch to 65inches, packed with a host of features such as Smart Apps (Facebook, YouTube Cast, Eshare, Miracast etc.).

Telugu film stars Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni unveiled mega deals for consumers on Treeview's wide range of Smart Android Full HD TV models.

Adding joy to the festive season, these exciting offers across product categories come with strong discounts and assured gifts with every purchase. In addition to this, customers will get exciting cashback offers and also stand a chance to win free Treeview TVs for the Dusherra-Diwali season.

Dhamakedar offers for consumers!

* The Treeview Shagun offer: Treeview TVs will be available for the lowest EMI of just Rs 1* (*T & C apply)

* Customers can win assured gifts between Rs 2000 to Rs 1,00,000- on purchase of every Treeview TV

* Exciting cashback offers: Avail a 10 per cent cashback when you pay with HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI Bank and Axis bank credit cards

* Treeview was already offering a one year 'no questions asked' replacement warranty. An added two year panel warranty now makes owning a Treeview TV even sweeter

* Stand a chance to win a Smart Full HD LED TV EVERY SINGLE DAY! Share a selfie with a Treeview TV, and 10 lucky winners could win a Treeview TV every day till 15th November 2020

"The festive season in India sees a surge in purchase of consumer electronics. With the pandemic forcing people to work from home, the demand for Smart TVs has increased tremendously. Consumers are now opting for a second TV at home, as families are spending more time together. By offering Treeview TVs at attractive prices and EMIs, every consumer now has access to a smarter lifestyle," said Jubin Peter - Founder and CEO, QThree Ventures, while speaking on the festive offers.

"In line with the Honourable Prime Minister's push to make the country 'atmanirbhar', Treeview has unveiled its whole line-up of Full HD LED TVs that is completely made in India. The TVs will be manufactured at our manufacturing facility in Mehsana, Gujarat .We are delighted to support the Prime Minister in his mission of 'Make in India, Make for the World'," Jubin Peter added.

Treeview's array of smart televisions rangingfrom 32 inch to 65 inches come packed with a host of features such as Smart Apps (Facebook, YouTube Cast, Eshare, Miracast etc.). The TVs also come equipped with a voice remote, by popular demand. The range of TVs include:

* The Magma Series: 32"-43" Full HD TVs

* The Ultra Series: 504K-654K UHD LED TVs

* The Frame Series: Bezel-less TVs from 32" to 55"

Treeview entered the India market in August 2020 and is already on its way to becoming a preferred TV brand by consumers. In the wake of the PM's push for consumer electronics goods to be manufactured in India, QThree Ventures, the exclusive licensee for Treeview TVs in India, will be manufacturing Treeview TVs from their facility in Gujarat - ABAJ QThreeTechpark.

Visit the nearest Treeview dealer to get your hands on the Treeview range of Smart Android Full HD LED TVs today!

Established in 2001, Treeview aims to redefine the world of digital entertainment with innovative products at affordable prices. Blending expertise, experience and insightful research Treeview assures you of delivering high-quality lifestyle products that are value for money and still at the top among the world of technology.

To learn more, please visit: www.treeviewindia.com

Established in 2013, QThree Ventures is the preferred partner for electronic brands in India. Their expertise in channel partner management and knowledge of the diverse market gives them a great insight into establishing a brand. The company offersa full spectrum of services, from logistics, finance,marketing, service support, channel partner management and more, leading to customer value creation and brand growth.

The company has a network of 2950+ stores across India, covering over 9000 pin codes.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)