Trident Brand Studio declared 'India's Best In-House Design Studio'

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): (https://www.tridentindia.com) Trident Group's in-house Brand Studio has been declared 'India's Best In-House Design Studio' at India's most authentic design show "India's Best Design Awards" (IBDA) initiated by the DesignIndia Magazine. A very respectable platform which recognises Design Studios for their professional work, business practices, and transparency, IBDA celebrates the best, most creative, well managed and professional design projects and teams of India.
The eminent jury comprised 24 members, including senior professors of NID, IIT Bombay, and International Design College among other veteran design professionals.
See more about Trident Brand Studio here (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_KFg-g863Yw)
The Trident Brand Studio comprises artists from different corners of India. The team has worked on numerous campaigns for Trident including Trident's latest foray into the detergent and notebooks sector. Some of the distinct projects accomplished by them are the internationally acclaimed JIVA wellness brand of home textiles, We Save Nature and the recent campaign for Trident yarns.
Trident Brand Studio brings to life the various products and the core brand essence of Trident - to create 'Designs with Purpose'. An epitome of vivid imagination and fresh concepts to make every piece stand out, over the years Trident Brand Studio has delighted customers in more than 100 countries.
Trident Limited (NSE: TRIDENT; BSE: 521064) is the flagship Company of Trident Group, a USD 3 billion Indian business conglomerate and a global player. Headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab, Trident Limited is a vertically integrated textile (Yarn, Bath & Bed Linen), Paper (Wheat Straw-based) and Chemicals manufacturer with captive power generation facility. It is also one of the largest players in home textiles globally.
Trident's towels, yarns, bed sheets and paper businesses have earned global recognition and are delighting millions of happy customers across the world. Supplying national, captive, and retailer owned brands; the organization is accorded with multiple national and international awards from its customers, vendors and various government entities in recognition of advancing the highest standards in product quality, social responsibility and environmental stewardship.
For more information please visit (https://www.tridentindia.com).
