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Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,54,740; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹2,64,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,54,740; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹2,64,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,41,840

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,54,890 | Image: Adobe Stock

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 7:54 AM IST

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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,54,740, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,64,900. 
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,41,840. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,54,740 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,55,450 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,54,890.
  
 

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In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,41,840, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,42,490 in Chennai. 
                 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,41,990.  
      
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,64,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,74,900.
 
US gold prices were largely steady in choppy trade on Thursday, as investors looked for clarity on potential peace talks between the United States and Iran following fresh signs of strain between the two countries.
 
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $4,744.31 per ounce as of 0100 GMT.
 
US gold futures for June delivery gained 0.2 per cent to $4,762.20.
 
Among other metals, spot silver rose 0.5 per cent to $78.06 per ounce, platinum gained 0.3 per cent to $2,080.35, and palladium was up 0.4 per cent at $1,553.01.
 
(with inputs from Reuters) 

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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 7:54 AM IST

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