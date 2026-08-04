PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] / Chicago (Illinois) [US], August 4: TripGain, the AI-powered enterprise Travel & Expense (T & E) management platform, announces the launch of the TripGain MCP Server, a new capability that combines the open Model Context Protocol (MCP) with TripGain's API Gateway to bring agentic AI to enterprise travel and expense management. - New capability enables enterprises to build AI-powered travel and expense experiences that can book travel, file expenses, manage vendor spend, and approve requests through natural conversation -- while securely accessing a marketplace-driven travel ecosystem through a single connection. Unveiled at the GBTA Convention 2026, the new capability enables organizations to connect AI assistants directly to TripGain's Travel & Expense platform, allowing employees to book business travel, file employee expenses, manage vendor expenses, and approve requests through natural conversation. Instead of navigating multiple applications, supplier portals, approval queues, and expense systems, users simply interact with their AI assistant while TripGain securely executes the underlying business workflows.

Enterprise AI is rapidly evolving from helping employees find information to completing real business tasks. The TripGain MCP Server extends this shift to corporate travel and expense by allowing AI assistants to execute enterprise workflows while continuing to leverage TripGain's policy engine, approval workflows, supplier connectivity, and financial controls. Built on the open Model Context Protocol introduced by Anthropic in 2024, the TripGain MCP Server acts as the conversational interface between AI assistants and the TripGain platform. What makes the solution unique is its combination with TripGain's API Gateway. Together, they create a unified execution layer that enables AI assistants to securely access a marketplace-driven travel ecosystem through a single connection. Enterprises can connect to any travel supplier, aggregator, or inventory source supported through TripGain's API Gateway without building or maintaining individual integrations, custom APIs, approval workflows, or compliance logic.

Rather than acting as just another AI connector, the TripGain MCP Server functions as an intelligent orchestration layer. MCP provides the standardized interface for AI assistants, while TripGain's API Gateway handles the complexity of supplier connectivity, inventory aggregation, booking workflows, policy enforcement, approvals, and expense processing. This allows organizations to unlock maximum travel inventory and enterprise functionality through a single conversational interface instead of managing dozens of disconnected integrations. Unlike AI integrations that primarily retrieve information, the TripGain MCP Server is designed to execute enterprise workflows. Employees can simply ask an AI assistant to search and book policy-compliant business travel, submit employee expenses, reconcile vendor expenses, or approve pending requests, while TripGain performs the actions securely in the background according to enterprise policies and workflows.

"Enterprise AI is moving beyond answering questions to completing real business work," said Sudheer Reddy, Founder and CEO of TripGain. "With the TripGain MCP Server, organizations can extend their AI strategy into enterprise travel and expenses without rebuilding existing systems. Employees simply ask, AI takes action, and TripGain executes securely in the background." "The real innovation comes from combining MCP with our API Gateway," Sudheer added. "MCP gives AI assistants a standard way to communicate with enterprise systems, while our API Gateway gives them access to a connected travel ecosystem through a single interface. Customers don't need to integrate individual suppliers, maintain APIs, recreate approval processes, or manage complex compliance workflows. They connect once, and TripGain orchestrates the entire experience behind the scenes."

TripGain MCP Server supports key enterprise workflows including: - Policy-compliant business travel search and booking - Employee expense capture and submission - Vendor expense management - Travel and expense approvals Beyond end-user experiences, the TripGain MCP Server also enables enterprise development teams to build their own AI-powered travel and expense agents. Developers can leverage TripGain as the execution layer while focusing on creating AI experiences tailored to their business, eliminating the need to build supplier integrations, global inventory connections, approval engines, policy enforcement, or compliance workflows from scratch. Whether an organization connects to a handful of suppliers or an extensive global travel ecosystem, TripGain abstracts the underlying complexity through its API Gateway.

Designed around the open MCP standard, the TripGain MCP Server is AI assistant agnostic, enabling organizations to integrate with MCP-compatible AI assistants of their choice instead of being locked into a single AI ecosystem. The solution is remotely hosted by TripGain and can be enabled through secure endpoint configuration and OAuth authentication, allowing enterprises to get started without deploying additional infrastructure. "The future of enterprise software isn't another interface -- it's intelligent systems that work on behalf of employees," added Sudheer. "We're not simply exposing travel and expense data to AI. We're enabling AI agents to execute enterprise operations while TripGain manages the complexity of supplier connectivity, business rules, approvals, and governance behind every transaction."

By combining the open Model Context Protocol with its marketplace-driven API Gateway, TripGain creates a single intelligent pipe between enterprise AI and the global travel ecosystem. Organizations gain broad access to suppliers and global inventory without the ongoing burden of customizing integrations, configuring booking flows, maintaining API connectors, or continuously updating approval and compliance processes. About TripGain TripGain is an AI-powered enterprise Travel & Expense (T & E) management platform that helps organizations simplify business travel, automate expense management, and gain real-time visibility into travel spend. Built on a marketplace-driven, inventory-agnostic architecture, TripGain combines intelligent workflow automation with an extensive API Gateway that connects enterprises to a broad ecosystem of travel suppliers and aggregators. The platform enables organizations to manage travel booking, employee and vendor expenses, approvals, compliance, and financial workflows through a single intelligent platform. Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, TripGain serves more than 400 organizations and processes over US$1 billion in annual travel and expense transactions.

Media Contact Disha Chatterjee Senior Content Marketer Email: disha@tripgain.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)