NewsVoir Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 21: Truecaller, the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication, today announced it has joined the GSMA, the global organisation that unifies the mobile ecosystem. The membership reflects Truecaller's growing role in mobile security and caller identity, and the company's commitment to making phone calls safer and more trusted worldwide. The GSMA is the leading industry association within the mobile ecosystem, bringing together more than 1,200 mobile operators and organisations to foster innovation, establish technical standards and interoperability, advocate for policy, address societal challenges, and serve as the convening body of the MWC series of events, including MWC Barcelona, recognised as the world's largest connectivity event.

As a GSMA Member, Truecaller will participate in working groups focused on mobile security, fraud prevention, and caller identity. With more than 500 million active users across Africa, Asia, and beyond, Truecaller brings data-driven insight into spam and fraud at a scale that is difficult to match. The company will contribute its expertise to help the industry develop stronger standards for call authentication and consumer protection. "Joining the GSMA is a natural next step for us as we continue to grow our role in the global mobile ecosystem," says Kari Krishnamurthy, Chief Commercial & Strategy Officer (CCSO) at Truecaller. "Spam calls and fraud are a global problem that no single company can solve alone. We look forward to collaborating with operators, regulators, and technology leaders to help drive the standards and collective action needed to make every phone call safer."

Colin Bareham, General Manager, Membership at GSMA, says, "We are pleased to welcome Truecaller as an Industry Member of the GSMA. Industry Members are vital to driving innovation and practical solutions across devices, networks, platforms and services. We look forward to collaborating with the Truecaller team across our programmes and member platforms to accelerate impact for the mobile ecosystem." About Truecaller Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 500 million active users worldwide, with more than one billion downloads since launch and 68 billion spam and fraud calls identified in 2025 alone. The company is headquartered in Stockholm and has been publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 2021.

For more information, visit www.truecaller.com. About GSMA The GSMA is a global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop and deliver innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change. Our vision is to unlock the full power of connectivity so that people, industry, and society thrive. Representing mobile operators and organisations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries, the GSMA delivers for its members across three broad pillars: Connectivity for Good, Industry Services and Solutions, and Outreach. This activity includes advancing policy, tackling today's biggest societal challenges, underpinning the technology and interoperability that make mobile work, and providing the world's largest platform to convene the mobile ecosystem at the MWC and M360 series of events.

We invite you to find out more at gsma.com. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)