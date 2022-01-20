TTK Prestige's must-have Nakshatra Cute Red Duo pressure cooker is high on functionality and aesthetics

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 20 (ANI/PNN): If you are in the market for a pressure cooker, then look no further than TTK Prestige's Nakshatra Cute Red Duo. Just like its name, the cuteness factor is at an all-time high.

What makes this pressure cooker so special? Perhaps the most noteworthy feature is the unique deep lid, which controls spillage. The innovative lid is designed to prevent messy starchy water from flowing down the cooker, thus keeping it clean and easy to maintain.

The silky red coating provides an aesthetically pleasing look, adding a touch of elegance to the kitchen. Prioritizing safety, the mini metallic safety plug melts when the temperature/pressure inside the cooker rises above the safe level.

The optimized wide base feature not only ensures that food gets cooked 15 per cent faster than usual, but also eases the cooking process. And that is not all. The Nakshatra Cute Red Duo is versatile enough to be used both on induction cooktops and gas stoves.

Over the last 66 years, TTK Prestige has emerged into the go-to kitchen appliances brand for home-cooks across the country. In fact, it is estimated that there exists a TTK Prestige product in nearly every Indian kitchen. The brand operates on the pillars of trust, safety and health, which forms the basis of every TTK Prestige product.

Right from inception, the brand has addressed the pain points of home-cooks across the country. TTK Prestige has transformed the humble pressure cooker to offer significant benefits to home-cooks around the country both from a safety perspective and reducing the time they spend in the kitchen.

The ISI certified Nakshatra Cute Red Duo is under application for both design and patent registration. The patent application number is 201941026890, whilst the design registration application number is 323931-001. The pressure cooker is available in three variants: 2L, 3L and 5L. The 2L version retails at INR 1700, the 3L for INR 1860 and the 5L for INR 2460. All three models can be purchased at leading dealer outlets and Prestige Xclusive showrooms.

