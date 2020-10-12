TuneCore partners with Gaana to maximize distribution in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Leading music distribution service TuneCore today announced its partnership with India's largest music streaming platform Gaana. TuneCore is owned by Paris based Believe and together the companies distribute one-third of the world's digital music.

Since the time of its launch in India earlier this year, TuneCore has added new services and local partners to improve the user experience and reach of Indian artists. This latest addition to the distribution network will ensure that music from TuneCore artists can now be accessed by Gaana's 185 million+ listeners.

TuneCore allows artists to retain all rights to their music and earn 100 per cent of the revenue from streaming and downloads. Through TuneCore, Indian artists can distribute to the company's extensive network of digital stores across the globe, including Spotify, iTunes/Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Facebook as well as local India stores, Gaana, JioSaavn, Hungama and Wynk.

TuneCore is partnered with over 150 digital stores and streaming services across 100 plus countries worldwide providing independent artists with the opportunity to sell and share their music in important and growing global markets, such as India, the rest of Asia, South America, Africa, and Russia, as well as the United States and Europe.

TuneCore enables India-based artists to collect revenue from streaming services, digital download stores, all in their local currency. In addition, TuneCore also features local content that caters to the Indian independent artist community including guides written by local music industry veterans Achille Forler and Mae Thomas which provide practical steps, education, and advice for Indian independent artists.

"At Tunecore, we are constantly working to serve our artists' needs with the best and prioritising partnerships that provide the most benefits. Gaana's reach of over 185 million listeners adds to our already robust suite of local partners and boostsIndian audiences for all of TuneCore's independent artists all over the world," said Heena Kriplani, Head of TuneCore India.

"In our decade-long journey to emerge as the country's No. 1 music app, we have been committed to leveraging tech to empower emerging indie artists to strengthen the bond they share with their audiences. To that effect, we have unveiled multiple initiatives and a proprietary Dashboard that empowers independent artists with custom data so they can understand their audiences' better. It's heartening to welcome TuneCore as one of our esteemed partners as a part of our efforts to offer talented young musicians a world-class platform to showcase their talent on their own terms," said Prashan Agarwal, CEO, Gaana.

TuneCore, which launched in India this year, is the eighth international expansion for the Brooklyn, N.Y-based service provider. The company subsequently expanded in Russia and Brazil in August this year. TuneCore expanded into both UK and Australia markets in 2015, Germany, France, and Italy in 2016, while TuneCore Japan and TuneCore Canada provide similar localized services since 2012 and 2011, respectively.

TuneCore is the global platform for independent musicians to build audiences and careers - with technology and services across distribution, publishing administration and a range of promotional services.

TuneCore Music Distribution services help artists, labels and managers sell their music through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, TikTok, Deezer, and more than 150 download and streaming stores worldwide, while retaining 100 percent of their sales revenue and rights for a low annual flat fee.

TuneCore Music Publishing Administration assists songwriters by administering thecompositions through licensing, registration, worldwide royalty collections, and placement opportunities in film, TV, commercials, video games and more. The TuneCore Artist Services portal offers a suite of tools and services that enable artists to promote their craft, connect with fans, and get their music heard.

TuneCore, part of Believe, is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, New Orleans, Atlanta, and Austin, and global operations in the UK, Australia, Japan, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, India, and Brazil.

Believe is a world leading digital music company, helping artists and labels to build their audiences and careers, at all stages of their development. It is a best-in-class technology organization, providing global distribution and digital marketing services to its partners, with more than 1,200 professionals and offices in 45 countries.

Believe owns several brands, labels and companies including Believe Distribution, TuneCore, Nuclear Blast, Naive, and AllPoints. Headed by Managing Director Vivek Raina, Believe was established in India in 2013 and has over 140 employees working in offices in Mumbai, New Delhi and Chennai.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)