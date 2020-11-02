TVS Motor Company sales in October 2020 grows by 22 percent

You would like to read
Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company sales grew by 22 per cent registering 394,724 units in October 2020 as against 323,368 units in the month of October 2019.
Two-Wheeler
Total two-wheelers sales grew by 24 per cent recording 382,121 units in October 2020 as against 308,161 units in October 2019. Domestic two-wheeler sales posted a growth of 19 per cent registering 301,380 units in October 2020 as against 252,684 units in October 2019.
Motorcycle grew by 38 per cent recording 173,263 units in October 2020 as against 125,660 units in October 2019. Scooter sales of the Company grew by 5 per cent registering 127,138 units in October 2020 as against 121,437 units in October 2019.
Exports
The Company's total exports grew by 33 per cent registering 92,520 units in the month of October 2020 as against 69,339 units in October 2019. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 46 per cent with 80,741 units in October 2020 as against 55,477 units in October 2019.
Three-Wheeler
Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 12,603 units in October 2020 as against 15,207 units in October 2019.
We are a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer, and the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group. We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We endeavour to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 60 countries. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the JD Power IQS and APEAL surveys for the past five years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the JD Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor