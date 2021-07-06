Two time Guinness World Record holder, Helly and Chilly Cafe spread lakhs of smiles

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI/SRV Media): Helly and Chilly, is an established cafe that aims to serve the country with authentic food. Helly and Chilly broke two world records.

The first record was for the largest French fries of the World, which was 11.5 Kilograms in Weight and 9.5 Feet in Length, and the second world record was for the largest serving of french fries and it was 659-kilogram fries.

This cafe has also been credited with holding the Asia book, India book, and Limca book of records. Helly and Chilly successfully marked our country on the global map by holding such prestigious records.

Helly & Chilly is currently Working With The High Standards Of International Organizations and a member of IAFP (International Association For Food Protection, USA) and Safer Food Handler (Qualifi, UK) To Provide Hygienic Food Standards to the Indian Market. It is ISO 22000:2005 and HACCP (HAZARD ANALYSIS AND CRITICAL CONTROL POINT) certified by UASL, England, UK.

The cafe'sambiance complements Ahmedabad's journey through the world as a Premium Cafe. Helly and Chilly's reputation has grown sufficiently over the years. The cafe ensures to offer hygienic food to their customers. Helly and Chilly encourage their employees to adopt social skills to interact with their customers to gain trust and loyalty. Also, the cafe provides great opportunities to young entrepreneurs with a passion for serving people authentic food.

Chandresh Bayad, Chairman and CEO of Helly and Chilly says, "We are the only cafe brand in India with 2 Guinness world records in the food category and we strongly believe in food innovations regularly. Recently, we got two awards for most promising cafe franchise brand 2021 and most innovative company of the year 2021 for food innovation. We are providing the most affordable cafe franchise concept in India to create more numbers of food entrepreneurs."

Helly and Chilly have come up with an innovative mission to spread lakhs of smiles and joys to each and every customer. It offers the most affordable cafe franchise with the lowest investment and highest ROI.

All types of setups, assistance, training support, raw material, and unique marketing support are provided by the company. Helly and Chilly is India's first cafe business concept that is integrated with various technologies to make the business more comfortable and easier to manage. They are currently running 35+ outlets in pan India. It is ISO22000:2005 and HACCP brand certified in India.

Chandresh Bayad and Arpit Maheta, two of the gentlemen who founded the brand, started it with an innovative concept to give unique and memorable experiences to food lovers worldwide and to connect with everyone. This cafe was designed to create a meaningful social connection without excluding cafe foods. The cafe looks forward to serving great and authentic food all around the country.

To know more visit: (https://hellychilly.com) HellyChilly Cafe

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)