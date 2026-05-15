PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 15: UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leader in agentic business orchestration, today announced the launch of Global AgentHack 2026, its flagship global hackathon aimed at accelerating innovation and real-world applications of agentic business orchestration. - Developers compete for $48,000 in prizes in hackathon by building production-ready agentic solutions on the UiPath platform with their coding agent of choice Unveiled during UiPath DevCon Bengaluru 2026, the hackathon invites developers, automation developers, data scientists, AI engineers, students, and professionals, including UiPath customers and partners, to compete individually or in teams of up to four. At the center of AgentHack 2026 is UiPath for Coding Agents, a newly launched platform-wide capability on the UiPath Platform. It enables developers to use coding agents such as Claude Code, Codex, Cursor, and Gemini CLI to build, test, deploy, operate, and govern enterprise automations. Using natural language, participants will design AI agents that drive tangible business value, with full support for external frameworks such as LangChain, CrewAI, and AutoGen.

"AgentHack 2026 invites developers to showcase what agentic orchestration looks like in action. While coding agents have redefined how we build, the real value lies in how we operate and govern these agents at scale. We're calling on the global community to use natural language to bridge the gap between a prototype on a laptop and software running in production," said Raghu Malpani, Chief Product and Technology Officer, UiPath. As part of the hackathon, participants will build solutions across key categories focused on real-world enterprise challenges that require coordination, adaptability, and orchestration at enterprise scale. Participants will build solutions across three tracks: structured process orchestration with Maestro BPMN, agentic case management for dynamic and exception-heavy work, and agentic testing for AI-driven automations. To support participants, UiPath will host community meetups, office hours, and enablement sessions throughout the seven-week hacking period. These initiatives are designed to help builders get up to speed with the platform and refine their solutions with guidance from UiPath engineers and product experts.

Key Dates: - Registration opens / Launch: May 15, 2026 - Submission deadline: June 29, 2026 - Finalists Announcement: July 15, 2026 - Final Event: July 23, 2026 - Winners Announcement: August 4, 2026 Participants will compete for a share of a $48,000 prize pool distributed across 16 awards, including an $8,000 Grand Prize. Beyond the main tracks, special awards will be given to recognize creativity, technical excellence, and innovation. Additionally, winners will receive UiPath Certification vouchers and other benefits to accelerate their professional development and recognition. The hackathon will be hosted on DevPost, where participants can register and submit projects via a public GitHub repository, along with a demo video as part of the evaluation process. Submissions will be judged on agentic orchestration and innovation, business impact, technical implementation, completeness, and presentation.

Beyond the competition, AgentHack 2026 serves as a launchpad for real-world innovation. Winning solutions and standout projects will be showcased on the UiPath Community Forum and added to the UiPath Marketplace. Top developers will also have the opportunity to be featured at global UiPath events like FUSION. Last year, AgentHack 2025 generated 126 use cases from the global developer community, with several already in production deployments. Building on that momentum, AgentHack 2026 continues to demonstrate how community-driven innovation shapes the agentic era. For more details and registration information, visit UiPath AgentHack: Build the AI agents of tomorrow. - Devpost About UiPath UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a leader in agentic business orchestration and automation, trusted by organizations worldwide to transform enterprise complexity into intelligent, secure operations where AI agents reason, robots act, and people lead. Built for the modern enterprise and the world's most regulated industries, UiPath integrates automation, orchestration, AI, and testing into governed, scalable workflows--unlocking innovation at the speed of business while delivering the controls and compliance enterprise leaders demand. Visit www.uipath.com for more information.

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