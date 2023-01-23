Unglis.com Launches with a Bang: Nail Care Brand Crosses 3,500 Orders in First Week

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI/PNN): Unglis.com, a new nail care brand, has debuted in India with the intention of providing comprehensive nail care services to its clientele. On January 7, 2023, the company began selling its first products to the public. Within the first week, it received over 3,500 orders and made over Rs 15 lakhs in revenue.

New nail care brand (Unglis.com) is a smashing success after just one week on the market. Pradip Das and Sunirmal Das, both of whom graduated from NIT Agartala in 2016, co-founded a company whose sole focus is on supplying customers with comprehensive nail care products and services. Pradip contributes his knowledge of digital marketing from his time spent working with several e-commerce platforms since 2016, and Sunirmal contributes his enthusiasm for finding creative solutions to any and all nail issues. They collaborated to create a line of luxurious nail care items, including serums, cuticle oils, polish, and removers, all of the highest quality and formulated with the most effective ingredients. Already a market leader in nail care in India, the company is eager to expand its offerings to a wider audience.

Nail polish removers, nail polish, cuticle oils, and other nail care products are all available from this brand. Only the highest quality ingredients are used in the products, so your nails get the full benefit of them.

Unglis.com only offers one product at the moment, but thanks to the company's fresh take on nail care, sales are rising steadily. In response to the brand's initial success, its creators declared, "We are dedicated to providing our customers with high-quality nail care products that help them achieve healthy, beautiful nails that they can be proud of."

India's nail care market is expanding rapidly, and experts predict it will be worth $1.8 billion by 2025. By developing a distinct nail care brand, Unglis.com hopes to secure a sizable portion of this industry's revenue. Focusing on quality, customer satisfaction, innovative product development, and spot-on marketing strategies, the company anticipates capturing a sizable portion of the market by 2025.

In order to meet the needs of a growing customer base, the company plans to introduce new products to the lineup in the near future. Unglis.com is well positioned to become a market leader in India's booming nail care sector thanks to its dedication to superior products and service. The company's mission is to inspire consumer agency regarding their own nail health by becoming the industry standard brand.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)