Uniphore and Tech Mahindra partner to drive innovation in customer experience

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India]/Palo Alto (California) [United States], December 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Uniphore, an early leader in Conversational Service Automation (CSA), today announced that it has entered into a multi-year, multi-million dollar strategic agreement with Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions to expand its global reach and drive IT innovation in the contact center as the industry adapts to an increasingly digitalized and remote work friendly environment.

As part of the agreement, Tech Mahindra and Uniphore will offer joint customers access to both Uniphore's cutting-edge CSA platform and Tech Mahindra's data and analytics expertise across multiple industries and verticals - bringing the next generation of Customer Experience to enterprise businesses and consumers around the world.

"Customer experience is more important now than ever before. In an uncertain world, consumers need brands to address their needs quickly and efficiently," said Umesh Sachdev, CEO and co-founder at Uniphore. "At Uniphore, developing innovative technology that addresses the varied needs of businesses, call center agents and consumers has been in our DNA since day one. By joining forces with one of the world's largest BPOs, we're able not only expand our reach, but also leverage the innovations Tech Mahindra's team have developed as a result of their unique expertise. We are looking forward to a long and successful relationship."

"Every industry - from telecom to banking to retail - is thriving with opportunity in customer experience. We have already seen a trend towards digital transformation of the industry, and recent events have accelerated the need. It's time to make sure businesses are prepared for what the future holds," said Ritesh Idnani, President, Business Process Services, Tech Mahindra. "As part of our TechMNxt charter, we are focused on leveraging next gen technologies, and through this partnership with Uniphore we look forward to optimize business processes and lower costs, while still improving the experience for consumers."

This partnership will have far reaching benefits for customers that will impact not only how they do business now as they continue to adjust to the current global situation, but also in the long term. These significant benefits include:

Uniphore enables contact center agents to be their best by delivering real-time alerts, and automating call summarization as part of the after-call work process. By combining the power of AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to automate these processes and more, auMina is able to reduce time and error rates when closing out transactions - ultimately improving businesses' bottom lines.

Uniphore and Tech Mahindra are able to deliver agents personalized insights for each consumer. With better, contextualized insights available at their fingertips, agents can better address their customers' needs. Similarly, analytics and insights from automated after call work can help businesses easily identify and address business processes to further improve the overall experience.

With a large percentage of agents no longer working in a highly controlled call center environment, businesses need to be able to protect agents and the consumers who call them. With Uniphore, Tech Mahindra customers will have access to advanced biometrics capabilities that ensure the correct agents are logging in and protect the personal data of all involved.

"As Uniphore continues to grow, we want to empower a global business transformation in customer experience. Forming a strategic partnership with Tech Mahindra was an obvious step toward accomplishing this goal," said Jafar Syed, Chief Growth Officer at Uniphore. "Their vast global presence, experience in key vertical markets and expertise in data and analytics, coupled with Uniphore's unique CSA technology, will ultimately drive innovations that position businesses not just for today's world, but for the future."

