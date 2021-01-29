Uniphore establishes Global Ecosystem of Innovation, collaborates with worldwide innovators

You would like to read
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India]/Palo Alto (California) [USA], January 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Uniphore, an early leader in Conversational Service Automation (CSA), has teamed up with global leaders, including Idiap Research Institute and Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM), and has joined the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Global Innovators Community - an invitation-only group of the world's most promising start-ups and scale-ups that are at the forefront of technological and business model innovation.
The multiple agreements entail the development of next-generation capabilities in advanced AI, machine learning, automation, and voice and video technologies to really drive the transformation of contact centers and enterprises around the world.
Uniphore and Idiap will work together on new opportunities in both development and longer-term activities that focus on cutting-edge speech recognition algorithms, spoken language understanding, and multimodal integration of real-world signals for improved detection of emotion and other semantic and pragmatic applications. Ultimately, the application of these new capabilities will generate actionable insights to enhance customer experience (CX) and reduce costs of support.
Likewise, Uniphore also believes preparing the next generation of professionals and investing in its current workforce is an important step in ensuring a future-ready, healthy, and dynamic ecosystem. Uniphore and IITM, specifically the Telecom Center of Excellence (TCOE) are collaborating to upskill employees and better prepare students for future careers.
Uniphore employees will gain access to a variety of short-term certification programs and graduate-level courses, while the institute's students will be supported with real-world case studies and collaborative research projects. These opportunities will enable students to gain valuable experience working on transformative areas such as AI, Automation, NLP, Machine Learning and Conversational Analytics.
As a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Innovator Community, Uniphore will help define the global agenda on key issues with a particular focus on shaping the future of technology governance - Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. The platform brings together key stakeholders from the public and private sectors to co-design and test policy frameworks that accelerate the benefits and mitigate the risks of AI and ML.
The project areas include standards for protecting children, creating an AI regulator for the 21st century, and addressing the unique challenges of facial recognition technology.
"It is in Uniphore's cultural DNA to innovate and collaborate, and associating with these global organizations is a testament to our core values. It will be truly exciting to see the level of scale, agility and sheer innovation that will come out of these global collaborations," said Umesh Sachdev, CEO and Co-founder of Uniphore. "Through our initiatives with the research and educational institutes, we will not only learn from each other and drive innovation, but these relationships will help create a world-class talent pool, tasked with transforming customer experience."
"It is exciting to see both academic and world thought leaders come together and collaborate with Uniphore. We are thrilled to have such a strong network of professionals working towards common business and societal goals. At Uniphore, we thrive on innovation and there is no better time or place to be for new ideas, and technological innovation than right here, right now," said Samith Ramachandran, SVP and Head of Technology at Uniphore.
